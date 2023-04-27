Fantastic Four Reboot: This Big-Name Actor Is Now Rumored for Villain Role

Marvel Studios reportedly has their eye on a major star to play the leading villain in the MCU's highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.

Almost no movie has been the subject of fancasts more often than Fantastic Four, with viewers eagerly awaiting who will play the MCU’s version of Marvel’s first family.

Recently, Star Wars alum Adam Driver was rumored to be in talks to play Reed Richards, potentially following in John Krasinski’s Multiversal footsteps after 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On top of that, a quartet of major actresses was part of similar rumors for Sue Storm, with Free Guy’s Jodie Comer even commenting that she’d "never say never" if the opportunity came up.

Rumored Actor for Galactus in MCU's Fantastic Four

But with every well-cast hero, there must be a well-cast villain to match…

Noted Twitter scooper MyTimeToShine shared a rumor noting that Marvel Studios is in talks with Antonio Banderas to play the role of Galactus in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Antonio Banderas

Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus added credence to this rumor by re-sharing a GIF of Banderas that he posted on April 20, thus indicating that Perez has been aware of this casting news for over a week.

Marvel Comics

This comes just after another rumor indicated that Galactus would be the main villain in Fantastic Four along with his herald, the Silver Surfer.

Reportedly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is deeply involved with the casting process for this movie specifically, meaning it could be months before an announcement comes considering "how thorough Feige and the studio are."

Should Banderas be in talks for Galactus, it would also mean that headway is being made on casting for Sue Storm, who was rumored to be the first character Marvel looks to cast in Fantastic Four.

Could Banderas Shine as Fantastic Four Villain?

Antonio Banderas is no stranger to playing major roles during his 30+ year career, even shining recently in 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, one of last year's biggest surprise hits.

He also has recent experience working with one of the MCU's biggest stars in Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, with whom he teamed up for Sony Pictures and PlayStation's first adaptation of the Uncharted video game series.

After playing the lead villain in Uncharted on top of dozens of other big credits over the years, Banderas certainly has the resume and the cache to play an antagonist like Galactus, who will likely be a huge player in the MCU for years to come.

Coming first will most likely be the rumored Silver Surfer Special Presentation on Disney+, meaning the Surfer would still need to be cast first if, in fact, Banderas winds up taking on the responsibility of playing Galactus.

But should this casting come to fruition, Banderas would only add to his already impressive resume by embodying one of the biggest antagonists in Marvel Comics history narratively, figuratively, and literally considering his stature and status.

Fantastic Four will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.