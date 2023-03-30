Jodie Comer Breaks Silence on MCU Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

Actress Jodie Comer spoke out on all those casting rumors suggesting she will play Sue Storm in the upcoming Marvel Studios Fantastic Four reboot.

Fan casting for the MCU debut of Marvel's First Family has been rampant over the last year. But, sadly, even after a Reed Richards cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, audiences still have no solid news on any casting information.

Supposedly, Sue Storm's casting is set to be Marvel Studios' first major choice for the movie—one that they'll build the rest of the titular team around when they find their Invisible Woman.

Back in September of 2022, rumors claimed that Jodie Comer was going to be Marvel Studios' Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.

While there's still no concrete information on who will be chosen, Comer recently commented on the possibility of joining the MCU.

Jodie Comer Responds to Marvel Rumors

Marvel

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actress Jodie Comer commented on all the Fantastic Four rumors claiming that she is a frontrunner to play Invisible Woman.

Comer admitted that after this last year, she is familiar with the Fantastic Four and has, in fact, heard of the lady named Sue Storm.

She went on to plead that she "[doesn't] know anything" about the project's casting:

“No, guys, I don’t know anything about it. I feel like when I say this people are like, ‘Okay…’ It’s like, you can’t win either way.”

Comer shared "never say never," and that "maybe" she'd agree to play Sue Storm if the role ever actually came her way:

“I think, 'Never say never.' But like right now, no… But I think, 'Never say never,' right? I think, as I said before, like usually when you finish one project, you then want to try something very different, so I don’t know, maybe.”

When Horowitz jokingly suggested she may be cleverly lying about everything, she playfully admitted that "her acting is that good:"

“No, I’ve been lying to you. Imagine my acting, you’d be like, ‘Wow, her acting is that good… She really is the real deal.’”

Other top contenders for the coveted role, according to the online rumor mill, include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, That '90s Show's Mila Kunis (who recently had lunch with the film's director), Vanessa Kirby, among many more.

Will Jodie Comer Actually Play Sue Storm?

When it comes to rumors like these, fans can't entirely take an actor's word at face value. Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Andrew Garfield are all big-time stars who lied about their roles in the MCU just before their official debuts.

What is for sure is that Comer would make a fantastic Sue Storm—a result many have already likely been crossing their fingers for.

But who is rumored to be joining Comer, provided she gets the gig?

Both Human Torch and The Thing don't have many strong rumors about who might play them. However, when it comes to Ben Grimm, Marvel Studios' final pick is supposedly "going to be Jewish," which would be accurate to the source material.

As for Mr. Fantastic, there are seemingly endless candidates for the part, from Adam Driver to Penn Badgley, and even Dev Patel.

Now, Marvel just needs to reveal the news to the world. One would assume that, at the very latest, Marvel Studios will show its hand at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated projects on the MCU slate, so the company will have some lofty expectations to surpass when the project hits theaters on February 14, 2025.