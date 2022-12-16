Austin Butler Campaigning for MCU Fantastic Four Role (Report)

Austin Butler, Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios
By Klein Felt Posted:

New information indicates Elvis star Austin Butler is being pushed for a role in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four as the Human Torch. 

Austin Butler Flames On

human torch butler
The Direct

Another actor's name has seemingly been thrown into the Fantastic Four ring, as Austin Butler's representation is campaigning to get Marvel Studios to consider Butler for the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in the MCU. 

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider revealed he had heard Butler's agents were "putting him up for Human Torch" as Marvel starts casting the leads for its 2025 Fantastic Four film.

Sneider went on to say that X-Men and Fantastic Four are Marvel's "two crown jewels coming up," so, "all the actors in town want to be part of those two franchises."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Disney+’s Ahsoka Rumored to Include Alternate Ending for Revenge of the Sith
DC's 'Big' Plans for Batman Reboot Teased by Studio Chief
Rosario Dawson Reportedly Won’t Be the Only Ahsoka In Disney+ Show
First Footage of Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie Released Online

TRENDING

New Arrowverse Crossover Announced for The Flash Season 9
Henry Cavill Reacts to Man of Steel 2 Cancellation
John Krasinski Shares Disappointing Fantastic Four Movie Update
Disney+ Announces Marvel Studios’ Surprise Final Release of 2022
The CW Says Goodbye to The Flash In Final Season Trailer