Marvel's New Fantastic Four Human Torch Actor Choice Revealed (Rumor)

A new report suggests who could be playing the Human Torch in the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

Casting for the 2025 film has been a big source of conversation recently in the MCU community. Rumors have been flying in every which way, ranging from Mila Kunis as Sue Storm or even the Thing — which has since been denied by the actor herself — to Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic.

While Kunis admitted to knowing who was cast in the movie, as far as the public knows, there is nothing confirmed as of yet. No official casting announcements have been made, despite the movie being less than two years away, with production expected to begin in early 2024.

Now, a new report suggests one actor has received an offer to be a part of Marvel's First Family in 2025.

Human Torch Actor Reportedly Revealed

Industry insider Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK) revealed on his Patreon that Marvel Studios reportedly offered the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in 2025's Fantastic Four to actor Paul Mescal.

Paul Mescal

Known for projects such as Aftersun and Normal People, Mescal is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor who would certainly bring star quality to the reboot, especially after his upcoming leading role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2.

Neither Disney nor Marvel has announced anything officially about Johnny — or any of the team, for that matter — however, so this should be taken as a rumor until more is confirmed.

Marvel

Additionally, Mescal looks young enough to play Johnny — the youngest member of the Fantastic Four. Assuming the movie sticks to the comics, Johnny Storm and Peter Parker are supposed to be the same age, sitting in a middle ground between the Iron Man and Captain America generation of heroes and the Ms. Marvel and America Chavez age group.

Could Official Fantastic 4 News Come Soon?

Marvel

With Mila Kunis confirming she knows who has been cast, Adam Driver rumors continuing to crop up, the movie hitting theaters in less than two years, and now this report about the Human Torch, it feels like some sort of official casting announcement is bound to happen soon.

Perhaps Marvel is waiting until after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres to the general public and gauge reactions to that before deciding when to make an official Fantastic Four reveal?

Or, Marvel could be waiting for a major convention to roll out the casting announcements, as conventions tend to get people's attention and raise excitement further. This July's San Diego Comic-Con could be a perfect spot for Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to drop the news upon attendees.

Ultimately, though, until anything official is revealed, fans can continue to speculate about who will play these inevitably critical roles for the future of the MCU.

Fantastic Four releases in theaters on February 14, 2025.