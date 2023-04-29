Mila Kunis Breaks Silence on Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

That '70s Show star Mila Kunis discussed the casting rumors surrounding her potential inclusion in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Ever since Marvel Studios acquired the film rights for the Fantastic Four when The Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans have relentlessly speculated which actors would bring the team to life.

Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and the Storms (Sue and Johnny) will come to the MCU in a 2025 solo movie, and while no castings are officially confirmed by the studio, the rumor mill seems to constantly swirl with regard to who will play this iconic quartet.

Kunis Addresses Sue Storm and Fantastic Four Rumors

Mila Kunis

During a recent interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden (via Twitter user Wandjuul), Corden asked Mila Kunis about the rumors that have been floating around regarding the actress possibly portraying the MCU’s Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four.

This comes after Kunis was seen speaking with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, leading fans to believe the two were discussing a role in the movie.

Kunis then denied her involvement in the 2025 Marvel movie. "I am not in Fantastic Four," she declared, but then added that she's aware of the actors who will be cast: “But I know who is. But I don’t wanna get in trouble with the Mouse!"

To preface her statement, she initially explained that she met Shakman at a deli for lunch, which prompted the rumor mill to kick into gear:

"Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together according to the internet... We went out to a deli and had lunch together, and the next day, I’m somehow in Fantastic Four."

Check out the clip of Mila Kunis on The Late Late Show below:

When Will the Fantastic Four Cast Be Announced?

Rumors for the Fantastic Four’s casting, particularly that of Reed Richards have come and gone at a decent clip for over two years. Some fans believed that last year’s San Diego Comic-Con would hold the answer, but Kevin Feige’s time on the Hall H stage was over without a single concrete word on the team’s casting.

Since then, it’s been reported that Feige and Marvel didn’t even begin the casting process until earlier this year. It was around that point that the fan speculation and rumors began to spike even more.

The Fantastic Four movie is slated to begin filming in early 2024, so the principal cast would obviously long be in-place by that point. Barring any unforeseen surprises, it’s a safe bet that audiences can expect to finally get FF casting news at SDCC in July.

Of course, this doesn’t preclude the possibility that the news could get out prematurely as well.

Curiously, Sue Storm isn’t the only member of the team that Mila Kunis has been rumored to play. Scooper MyTimeToShineHello has made the perhaps bold claim that Kunis is in the running for a gender-swapped Ben Grimm aka, The Thing. It seems unlikely though that Marvel Studios would change things up like that. However, stranger things have happened…

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.