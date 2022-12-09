MCU: Olivia Colman Breaks Silence on Marvel Role

Oscar winner Olivia Colman spoke in a recent interview about joining the MCU and her role in 2023's Secret Invasion on Disney+.

As revealed in September, Colman will be playing Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in the upcoming series, alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Don Cheadle's James Rhodes (War Machine).

It has been indicated that her character will appear again — potentially even multiple times more — after the events of Secret Invasion as a "Fury-esque" character operating in the background of future stories.

Olivia Colman Opens up About Joining the MCU

Marvel

In an interview with USA Today, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, who will be playing Sonya Falsworth in 2023's Secret Invasion on Disney+, spoke publicly for the first time about having a highly-coveted role in a Marvel Studios project.

She began by honestly explaining that she "can't give you spoilers:"

"I can't give you spoilers because I can't remember!"

However, she did fondly remember how she was "thrilled" to join the MCU:

"I feel slightly unfaithful to the smaller films, but I am a Marvel fan. After every Marvel film [was released], I'd go to my agent, like, 'Can I be a superhero?' So eventually I got to do a tiny bit in a Marvel [show] and I was thrilled."

Colman explained how joining the MCU with Secret Invasion gave her the chance to both have fun in this universe she loves, and to work with co-stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle.

"From an actor's point of view, to play and do all sorts of things is the dream. And I got to meet Samuel L. Jackson – the other Sam that I love – and Don Cheadle."

Colman reflected that while some criticize Marvel for taking attention away from lower-budget films, she still "had a ball" with her MCU experience:

"I know that there's a fight for spaces in cinema and I understand all that. But I had a ball doing it."

Colman's Future with the MCU

As mentioned previously, Colman's character, Sonya Falsworth, may soon become a recurring presence in the MCU. Based on Colman's personal enthusiasm about the project, it seems the actor would be all for this direction.

Further, the character already has a connection to Captain America via a shared last name with James Falsworth, a member of the Howling Commandos. This links Colman's new character to the already-established history of the MCU in a way that could set up future stories.

However, Colman's role in Secret Invasion is still largely unknown, so speculation past that is still difficult. Rest assured, however, fans can get excited for Colman's debut, which is sure to exude the passion the actor has expressed for the project.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2023.