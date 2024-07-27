Marvel Studios will have its own official Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

For the first time since 2022, Marvel Studios will take the stage at San Diego Comic-Con's premier event in Hall H, hoping to give fans a big taste of what's to come.

Only bringing a few announcements in 2023, the studio behind the MCU aims to rebuild hype for the franchise, which is already dominating the weekend thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine's theatrical debut.

What Time Is the Marvel Hall H Panel?

Marvel Studios is officially set to take the stage for its San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H panel on Saturday, July 27.

Led by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the panel begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. For those in the BST time zone, that is 2 a.m. BST.

How Can I Watch the Marvel Hall H Panel?

Marvel Studios' Hall H Comic-Con panel will only be available to watch for those in attendance and will not be live-streamed online.

However, The Direct will share every major update and announcement through our MCU social media pages, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook as the news arrives.

It's expected that videos of the most notable panel moments will be uploaded on YouTube, Instagram, and X by outlets and journalists both during and after the event.

What Is Expected to Be Announced?

Marvel is expected to celebrate the performance of Deadpool & Wolverine on its opening weekend at its Hall H panel. This is especially true after it earned the sixth-best domestic box office opening in movie history with $95 million in its first two days (per Deadline).

In other sects of the MCU, the super-powered brand should highlight some of its more immediate projects, which include September's Agatha All Along and February 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.

Friday night included a drone/light-show display celebrating The Fantastic Four's Galactus, which comes after Ralph Ineson was cast as the massive MCU villain.

The core four cast members (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are also in San Diego for the event before heading to Pinewood Studios in London to start filming the movie. They are rumored to hit the stage and tease their work with Marvel's first family soon after Comic-Con.

Fans are also expecting news on Marvel Studios' Avengers 5, which had its title officially changed in March from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This comes after Jonathan Majors was fired from his role as Kang the Conqueror, and many hope Marvel reveals their plan to adjust to that change.

On top of Avengers 5, the big hope is that Marvel will tease what is in store for the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars. Already rumored to have the biggest cast of any superhero movie ever, not to mention rumors of Joe and Anthony Russo directing it (per Variety), anticipation is high to find out more.

On a broader scale, Marvel may officially set in stone what will end the MCU's Phase 5 and start Phase 6, with The Fantastic Four previously rumored to start Phase 6. Also, after two years away, Feige may have the ambition to tease plans for Phase 7, which would be the start of a whole new saga in the MCU.

With no information about specific announcements having been made public, Marvel fans are eager to see what Kevin Feige is holding close to the chest before this panel.

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel for San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Read more about Comic-Con below:

San Diego Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel's Major Panels In 2024 (MCU Movie, Show & Comics Event Schedule)

Comic-Con 2024: Every Major MCU and DC Announcement

Independence Day 3 Prospects Get Promising Update from Roland Emmerich