Between 2025 and 2027, Marvel Studios has a handful of theatrical releases with confirmed release dates on the MCU docket.

Marvel Studios is only hitting theaters once in 2024 with the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fortunately, that outing is already a record-breaking one for the MCU, which includes earning the sixth-highest-grossing opening weekend in domestic movie box office history ($211 million, per Box Office Mojo).

In the weeks that followed, Marvel gave fans a show at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 fan event, setting the stage for what to expect from the franchise's newest upcoming movies in theaters.

Marvel's Upcoming Movies from 2025 to 2027

Disney released its updated theatrical slate in August 2024, and on it includes five upcoming titled Marvel Studios movies as well as four untitled future MCU movies:

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

2025 will kick off with Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as Captain America when Sam Wilson leads an all-star cast of characters in Captain America: Brave New World.

This film will see Wilson work with and against Harrison Ford's United States President Thunderbolt Ross, who is set to embrace his transformation into the Red Hulk for the first time.

Along with Giancarlo Esposito's recent reveal that he will play Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, Sam will have his toughest battle to date as a third villain comes into play — Tim Blake Nelson's Leader.

Combine all that with the first exploration of the defeated Celestial Tiamut since 2021's Eternals and an introduction to Adamantium, and fans are in for one of the most jam-packed solo movies in MCU history.

Thunderbolts* - May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios will spotlight a team of antiheroes for the first time in 2025's Thunderbolts*, led by MCU heavy hitters Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier).

Comic-Con attendees saw the first bit of footage for this movie, but not much is known yet about the plot. That sneak peek included Yelena enjoying intimate moments with her father figure, David Harbour's Red Guardian, along with shots of Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost.

This film will bring together those villainous characters for an undisclosed dangerous mission under Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. This could center around the introduction of Sentry (rumored to be played by Lewis Pullman) as the world is put into jeopardy.

With principal filming now finished, fans wait for the first trailer to be released ahead of its May 2025 debut.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios' first foray with the Fantastic Four will officially come to fruition with July 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which saw its official title revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

Confirmed to move past the team's origin story, fans saw test footage from the film showing the team's early days as astronauts in a retro-futuristic 1960s New York and teasing the introduction of the Future Foundation.

Featuring an all-star cast of actors in Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), this new outing will pit the team against a terrifying big bad in Ralph Ineson's Galactus.

Additionally, it will take place in a different universe away from Earth-616, leading fans to wonder how they'll find their way into the same world as the rest of the Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

Comic-Con's huge Marvel Studios announcement came at the end of the presentation when Avengers 5 was confirmed to be titled Avengers: Doomsday. On top of being directed by MCU veterans Joe and Anthony Russo, one other announcement shocked fans: Robert Downey Jr.'s inclusion as Doctor Doom.

There are no real plot details known for Avengers: Doomsday, although Downey's casting as Doom has fans wildly hyped following his epic run as Iron Man.

Doom will now be the big bad of the entire Multiverse Saga rather than Kang the Conqueror as this movie sets him up as a serious threat to the entire Multiverse in the saga's first huge team-up film.

While many are already pondering whether he will be introduced first in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he will be in for a massive reign of terror in his first-ever Avengers film.

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Following Downey's run as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, he is confirmed to be the ultimate big bad in Marvel Studios' 2027 blockbuster bonanza Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thus far, Downey's Doom and the rest of the Fantastic Four actors are the only cast members confirmed for this movie, although the call sheet is only going to expand from here.

Rumors have indicated Marvel Studios is attempting to bring back as many legacy Marvel actors as possible, which could include characters like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Details on this movie should remain secret for most of the next couple of years, but with the Russo Brothers directing this after Doomsday, all signs point to Marvel bringing possibly its biggest movie to date in 2027.

Here are the upcoming release dates that Disney has set as 'Untitled Marvel', meaning that it intends to release to-be-announced Marvel Studios films on these days:

Untitled Marvel 1 - February 13, 2026

Untitled Marvel 2 - November 6, 2026

Untitled Marvel 3 - July 23, 2027

Untitled Marvel 4 - November 5, 2027

In recent years, Marvel Studios has confirmed the following movies are in some form of development, so fans can expect at least one of these films to fill the slots above:

Blade

No movie in the MCU has been through more problems during development than Mahershala Ali's Blade, which was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Five years later, the solo film is in an underworld of trouble.

After facing multiple release delays, Blade is currently set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Reportedly, Ali's Eric Brooks is in line to have Mia Goth's Lilith as the film's main villain, although not much else is known about the plot.

Blade is expected to be the MCU's second R-rated movie after Deadpool & Wolverine became the first in July 2024.

Armor Wars

Originally announced at Disney Investor's Day 2020 as a Disney+ series, Armor Wars remains a mystery to fans. In September 2022, Marvel changed directions by setting up the story as a new MCU movie.

As originally announced, the story was meant to show what would happen if Tony Stark's tech fell into the wrong hands, leaving Don Cheadle's War Machine to handle the aftermath.

Now, particularly after Secret Invasion revealed Rhodey was kept captive by the Skrulls since Captain America: Civil War, fans are anxious about what will happen with his first solo movie.

Shang-Chi 2

Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel quickly moved to greenlight Shang-Chi 2 for a theatrical release. In March 2023, the sequel was officially added to Marvel Studios' production calendar, setting it in early motion for development.

According to star Simu Liu, the film almost certainly will not be released until after the next Avengers movie, which was recently retitled Avengers: Doomsday. This means fans will likely have to wait until at least late 2026 to see this sequel on the big screen.

With Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton now moving away from directing duties on Avengers 5, he may be back on the docket to direct Shang-Chi 2, although nothing has been made official yet.

X-Men

Following Deadpool & Wolverine's huge success in its opening days, fans are well aware that the X-Men are on their way to the MCU.

Ms. Marvel is already confirmed to be the MCU's first mutant, which comes after Patrick Stewart's Professor X had a multiversal cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The MCU's first X-Men movie has its writer set, as Deadline revealed that Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie was in talks to pen the script for the X-Men reboot.

However, no other updates have come since then, leaving the film mostly a mystery.

Spider-Man 4

Star Tom Holland teased that he has an idea of what will happen in the sequel in June 2023, saying the story is "looking pretty good" and that there is "some stuff going on" that he's "excited about." Zendaya is expected to join Holland in the sequel.

As of writing, Spider-Man 4 does not have a director, writer, or confirmed release date as its script is still being finalized. Zendaya is expected to join Holland in the sequel.

Since this movie will be distributed by Sony (as all Spider-Man and Spidey-related films are), it will not be released on any of Disney's 'Untitled Marvel' release dates above.

Marvel Studios is currently in theaters with Deadpool & Wolverine. The next movie to debut will be Captain America: Brave New World, which hits the big screen on February 14, 2025.

