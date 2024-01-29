Marvel Finds Replacement Actress for The Bear Star After She Exits the MCU

Marvel Studios had to recast yet another actor for its upcoming Thunderbolts film. 

Marvel Studios Recast 'The Bear' Star For Thunderbolts

Geraldine Viswanathan
Geraldine Viswanathan

As reported by Deadline, Marvel Studios has cast Geraldine Viswanathan for the Thunderbolts in the wake of The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri departing the MCU film due to scheduling issues.

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
Ayo Edebiri

Best known for her role in Blockers, Viswanathan is set to star in Drive Away Dolls and You’re Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!

