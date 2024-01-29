Marvel Finds Replacement Actress for The Bear Star After She Exits the MCU

Marvel Studios had to recast yet another actor for its upcoming Thunderbolts film.
Marvel Studios Recast 'The Bear' Star For Thunderbolts
As reported by Deadline, Marvel Studios has cast Geraldine Viswanathan for the Thunderbolts in the wake of The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri departing the MCU film due to scheduling issues.
Best known for her role in Blockers, Viswanathan is set to star in Drive Away Dolls and You’re Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.
This article is developing. Check back for updates!
- In This Article: Thunderbolts
Release Date
July 25, 2025
Platform
Theaters
- About The Author: Savannah Sanders
Savannah Sanders joined The Direct as a writer in 2020. In addition to writing for The Direct's Star Wars, Marvel, and DC teams, Savannah specializes in the relationship between Disney's blockbuster franchises and the Disney Parks.