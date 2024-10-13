It is hard not to hear the voice of Deadpool when reading the newly released synopsis of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

The first trailer for Thunderbolts* recently launched online, showing returning characters like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and introducing Lewis Pullman's MCU version of Sentry.

Following footage being leaked from San Deigo Comic-Con, this was the first official look at Marvel's May 2025 blockbuster, including a suspiciously familiar synopsis.

Did Deadpool Write the Thunderbolts* Synopsis?

Marvel Studios

In the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, Marvel Studios seems to be embracing a meta-narrative that reflects not only the characters but also some of the actors involved.

Officially described on the Walt Disney Company blog as featuring a "crew of indie veterans who sold out," this seems to act as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on past roles of its cast members in independent (lower paying) films:

"Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."

The "crew of indie veterans" includes Pugh and Stan, both starring in upcoming 2024 independent films We Live in Time and The Apprentice, respectively.

This tagline feels like it belongs more in the irreverent, self-aware marketing style typical of a Deadpool movie, possibly hinting at an extra layer of humor fans weren't expecting before.

The risky 2025 MCU film is trending up after David Harbour shared an optimistic update on Thunderbolts* following positive internal test screenings, urging fans to give it a chance despite concerns over its unique team-up format and lack of a pre-established franchise.

Given Marvel's ability to blend action with humor, leaning into this "sold-out" narrative might give Thunderbolts* a unique, self-aware edge, appealing to fans who enjoy breaking the fourth wall.

Will Thunderbolts* Be a Comedy?

Beyond the strikingly similar tone to the Deadpool franchise, the official synopsis also confirmed how prominent Florence Pugh's Yelena will be in the film.

While she's a proven actress with incredible range, it's hard to argue how funny her character has been in both Black Widow and guest starring on Hawkeye.

Her and Harbour's Red Guardian have a great rapport which should translate over to this film nicely, and Pugh's physical comedy, best shown when she uncomfortably shrugged off a "hero pose," will likely be on full display next summer.

A high-stakes, action-comedy should be the expectation for fans following the Thunderbolts* trailer and synopsis. In addition, the creative team will be able to land an emotional core, fueled by characters like Yelena, Red Guardians, and John Walker being lost and without purpose to start Thunderbolts*.

Coming off what is to be expected a gritty political thriller in Captain America: Brave New World, a few chuckles may be exactly what audiences want to kick off the 2025 summer season.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025.