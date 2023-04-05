MCU Phase 5 Update Reveals Every Movie & TV Show Now Filming

With plenty to come down the Marvel Studios pipeline, there is any number of projects either filming now or prepping to begin filming.

The MCU has a packed calendar that - especially right now - is constantly on the move.

Because of this, it can be a herculean effort to keep track of where each and every movie or streaming series is on the developmental track.

So here is a list of every Marvel Studios project with cameras currently rolling or set to roll in the near future.

Every MCU Project Currently Filming

As listed by Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, there are currently four MCU projects in the midst of filming.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Atlanta

Marvel

Despite word of significant release delays coming to Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the sinister streaming series is in the middle of production in Atlanta.

The Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spin-off has had cameras rolling since late last year, as the Coven of Chaos team works to bring the world of Westview back to life for eager fans.

Daredevil: Born Again - New York

Marvel

After being out of the spotlight for a number of years, Daredevil is back with Daredevil: Born Again filming in New York City (NYC).

Fans have spotted the likes of Charlie Cox (the MCU's Matt Murdock) and Kingpin himself, Vincent D'Onofrio, all over NYC as work continues to bring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to Disney+ sometime in Spring 2024.

Captain America: New World Order - Atlanta

Marvel

The only theatrical MCU project currently in the midst of shooting is Captain America: New World Order.

Principal photography for the latest Cap-centric sequel got started in Atlanta, Georgia at the tail-end of March, as major names like Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, and Harrison Ford join forces for another super-powered epic.

Wonder Man - Los Angeles

Marvel

The most recent Marvel Studios title to get cameras rolling is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Wonder Man series.

Producer Destin Daniel Cretton recently announced filming had begun in Los Angeles, which is fitting for a streaming series that will "be set in [the world of] Hollywood."

The Next MCU Projects To Start Filming

Murphy also revealed three Marvel Studios films are next up on the docket for the Hollywood giant.

Blade - Atlanta

Marvel

Currently set to start filming next is Mahershala Ali's Blade.

After facing delays due to speedbumps in the pipeline and reported "script changes [happening] all the time," the vampire-slaying blockbuster is seemingly aiming to get cameras rolling by the end of May in Atlanta. But given the shaky path to this point for the film, that could change at the drop of a hat.

Deadpool 3 - UK

Marvel

Another MCU film looking to start filming before the summer is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.

Reynolds recently revealed "production [on the film] should start" some time "just before summer" in the United Kingdom, as it has been evident the film's stars are in the middle of training for their super-powered returns to the big screen.

Thunderbolts - Atlanta

Marvel

The third and final film Charles Murphy mentioned in his Marvel Studios production update was July 2024's Thunderbolts film.

With production on the Phase 5-closer taking place in Atlanta, Thunderbolts is supposedly looking to begin filming sometime this summer. Star David Harbour revealed that the MCU and Stranger Things are "going to have to sort of share [him]," with Thunderbolts eyeing a June start date.

Marvel Studios' next title, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on Friday, May 5.