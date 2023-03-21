Captain America 4: First Look at Anthony Mackie’s Return (Set Photos)

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has been spotted on the set of Captain America: New World Order in the first photos from the Phase 5 production.

First Look at Captain America 4 Set Revealed

JustJared shared the first look at Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie on the Atlanta set of Captain America: New World Order where production began this month.

Other images confirmed New World Order was filming on a Smyth's Diner set - a location from a 1991 Adventures of Captain America comic. The diner had a West Virginia baseball shirt on the wall, indicating where in the fifty states Wilson is.

Captain America 4 is expected to eventually shoot scenes in Washington D.C. in June, possibly tying into Harrison Ford's new MCU president character.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!