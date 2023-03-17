Captain America 4 Heads to Washington, DC (Report)

According to new info, Captain America: New World Order might be filming in a familiar MCU locale.

Back in 2014, fans first met Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at Washington D.C.'s National Mall in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the classic "on your left" was born.

In the almost decade since Sam grew from being the Falcon to Captain America himself. Soon, Mackie will star as the iconic hero in Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise.

According to Mackie, production for the film is beginning this month, which is exciting news for Captain America fans.

Now, new filming details may have been revealed which give Sam's story a fitting continuation as the character heads into his first solo movie.

Where Will Captain America 4 Film?

A new report revealed that Captain America: New World Order is set to begin filming in Washington D.C., fitting for a character with a patriotic name first introduced to fans in that very city.

The Cosmic Circus explained that at a press conference called "Ninth Annual March Madness," Director of the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment LaToya Foster revealed Marvel would be filming in the city sometime in June.

Foster could not share details, but did say that "we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown:"

"And I know you all will be excited about this. We have Marvel coming to Washington, DC. I can’t give you too much about that, but let me tell you, we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown that you won’t want to miss out on.”

The original article speculated on both Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order being possibilities, but a later editor's note stated it was the latter:

"Editor’s note: After this article was posted, I received word that this in indeed 'Captain America 4 to' film in Washington, DC in June. Not Thunderbolts. – Lizzie Hill"

Full Circle For Sam Wilson

Washington D.C. makes logical sense for where Captain America 4 would be filmed, given the character's ties to the U.S. government and the announcement that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross would be President in the film.

However, the location is also incredibly fitting for Sam Wilson's first cinematic solo outing, as filming for his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier also took place in Washington D.C. As Sam further solidifies himself in the Captain America role, both he and his fans will be reminded of where it all began.

Further, this setting indicates a strong presence of the U.S. government in the plot of the film. This may not be surprising, again given the character's name and the government's role in past Cap stories like Captain America: Civil War. But still, it does help establish the setting where Sam finds himself in 2024.

Captain America: New World Order releases on May 3, 2024.