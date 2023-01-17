Sebastian Stan’s Next Marvel Movie Receives Filming Start Window

Sebastian Stan's MCU return was just teased with a report on when his next project, Thunderbolts, will begin filming.

Stan's Winter Soldier has been a key piece of the Marvel Studios journey since the early days of Phase 1, last appearing in Phase 4 on Disney+ with a co-starring role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And while his future after that series was unclear for some time, he was confirmed to be part of the main cast of Thunderbolts at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, giving him a role alongside other MCU antiheroes as he paves his own path towards redemption.

Following that announcement, Stan shared his excitement to be in the movie in an interview alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Wyatt Russell, calling his new group "a good troubled bunch" while sharing his excitement to "join a team of some sort."

Now, this unique team-up outing got its latest official update as fans learned when the cameras will begin rolling for Marvel's Earth-bound team of misfits.

Thunderbolts Begins Filming Later in 2023

Variety confirmed that Marvel Studios will begin shooting its upcoming Phase 5 film, Thunderbolts, in June 2023, 13 months ahead of its theatrical debut.

This came while the outlet spoke with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus about the time she's spent playing her role since early in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Louis-Dreyfus looked back to her time shooting Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, remembering how Marvel had her "go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood" so that she couldn't be seen in costume for secrecy purposes:

"There’s so much secrecy around it. When I first started shooting, I had to go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage."

