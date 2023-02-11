Sebastian Stan Reveals Why His 2024 MCU Movie Is So Exciting

Sebastian Stan is looking forward to getting back into the MCU with his next appearance in 2024's Thunderbolts.

The MCU veteran has been a central part of the MCU since Phase 1’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor’s last role within the franchise came in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he is set to return as Bucky Barnes with the release of Thunderbolts in 2024.

Stan previously talked about his involvement with the film following its official announcement at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, where he shared his excitement to “join a team” and be alongside “a good troubled bunch” of characters. Now, as filming gets set to begin in June, Stan has opened up about the role again.

Sebastian Stan is Looking Forward to Thunderbolts

Marvel

In an interview with Collider, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan was asked about the upcoming MCU film, Thunderbolts, specifically his role in the team-up project.

Stan talked about his excitement for the movie, and that “it’s a pleasure going back” to the MCU. The actor teased that the Winter Soldier “can kind of go every which way” in terms of character development, and he is excited despite not yet reading the script:

“No, of course. As always, it’s a pleasure going back, and you know, I think now we have - it’s an exciting time because this character can kind of go every which way. We sort of opened up the doorframe in a lot of ways. But I haven’t read the script, I still have not been sent it, so, pretty much on par as how it usually goes.”

The MCU veteran also mentioned the 2024 film’s cast, and how he is “really excited” to be alongside so many “great people:”

“I’m really excited about the cast, like there’s a lot of great people in there. I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Thunderbolts’ Star-Studded Cast

The Winter Soldier has gone through many different changes throughout the MCU thus far. He started out as the best friend and war partner of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers before being turned into a super soldier by Hydra. The character then broke free of the mind control over him and helped Earth’s Mightiest Heroes defeat Thanos.

It is unclear where the character will stand in Thunderbolts, but as Stan stated, the possibilities are endless. What is known, however, are the other characters he will be standing alongside when the film is released.

Stan will be joined by the likes of David Harbour and Florence Pugh, who will reprise their roles as Red Guardian and Yelena Belova, respectively.

The actor will also be fighting alongside Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, a character Bucky became familiar with in The Falcon and the Winter soldier, as well as Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster.

It is also notable to remember that Harrison Ford will be appearing in Thunderbolts as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, so Stan will get the opportunity to act alongside the longtime movie star when filming begins in June.

Thunderbolts is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.