New Thunderbolts Trailer Brings Back Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Thunderbolts*'s May 2 release is looming, and in its wake comes a final trailer featuring flashbacks of prior MCU actors, including Scarlett Johansson.

At the core of Marvel Studios's next theatrical release is a ragtag team of anti-heroes, all of whom have popped up in various corners of the MCU. For example, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) debuted alongside mainstay Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in 2021's Black Widow. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has been a reoccurring character since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

The Thunderbolts, arguably, are offshoots of these other franchises, and their roots are seldom forgotten.

Final Thunderbolts Trailer Features Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Flashbacks

Marvel Studios

On April 16, Marvel Studios released its final trailer for Thunderbolts*, featuring archival footage of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Chris Evans' Captain America.

The trailer's beginning focuses on Yelena's inner turmoil of being deemed a "hero," which father figure Alexei tries to reassure her about. Amid this, Alexei calls back to Yelena's sister, Natasha, and how she "understood something about that [the higher calling of a hero]."

Viewers then see and overhear Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff at the eight-second point in the trailer, apologizing to Yelena during Black Widow for leaving her behind. This is the second time Natasha's death was referenced in Thunderbolts* marketing material.

Another part of the trailer highlights Bucky Barnes as he relates to Yelena's conflict. As someone who's done his fair share of bad things, Bucky realizes one can turn things around, saying, "The past doesn't go away. So you can either live with it forever, or you can do something about it."

Marvel Studios

Chris Evans' original Captain America is seen at the 25-second mark of the trailer in a flashback to a brief moment between him and Bucky in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

During this, Bucky briefly reminisces about the Avengers and how he believes the Thunderbolts can "be the ones that are coming." Interestingly, Bucky is reassuring a potential new MCU superhero featured in Thunderbolts*.

This isn't the first time the lack of Avengers has been addressed recently in the MCU. In February 2025's Captain America: Brave New World, Sam is conflicted about President Ross explicitly asking him to re-form the team. Though initially hesitant, Sam is on board when the credits roll (read more about Avengers: Doomsday's stacked cast, including Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson).

Though Bucky had his time to shine in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this will likely be the first time audiences see the character properly lead a team. After witnessing his best friend do so for years, Bucky will likely feel trepidation with the task but have faith in his people, similiar to Steve Rogers.

As for Yelena, the weight of her sister's death still weighs heavily on her, despite the character undergoing big changes during Disney+'s Hawkeye. Perhaps this grief will inspire her as she steps into the Black Widow mantle, good and proper.

The final Thunderbolts* trailer can be seen below: