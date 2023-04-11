Prison Break’s Paul Adelstein Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to have cast another big-name actor thanks to an announcement from Paul Adelstein.

Adelstein completed an impressive 12-year run on Prison Break with 49 appearances from 2005 to 2017, boasting more than 50 other credits on his resume over the past 30 years as well.

He recently starred alongside Nicholas Hoult and Anya-Taylor Joy in 2022's thriller hit The Menu while appearing in a few multi-episode runs on shows like Chicago P.D. and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all before announcing his involvement with a comic book movie powerhouse.

MCU Gains New Star for Phase 5

Prison Break actor Paul Adelstein posted on his Instagram page that he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although his role is being kept under wraps.

Adelstein shared a selfie from the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, confirming that he's in the area for an MCU project with his caption and donning a Converse baseball cap and a grey jacket:

"ATL for the #MCU"

It's also unclear exactly which MCU project he is joining with multiple options from Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate on the table.

The studio is currently hard at work on Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos along with Captain America: New World Order, with Blade also reported to begin shooting soon as well.

Which MCU Project Will Paul Adelstein Join?

With so little information from Adelstein himself on this MCU casting, it's difficult to say which movie or Disney+ show he'll play a role in.

Liv Tyler's Betty Ross was confirmed to return via set photos for Captain America 4 a few weeks ago, which could lead some to believe Adelstein is taking a similar route and suiting up for his own role in the near future for that movie.

But even with his role most likely set into stone already, he could simply be getting to town early in order to prep for a project before filming starts.

Mahershala Ali's Blade finally looks ready to get off the ground with shooting, and with a number of other actors already confirmed for roles, Adelstein may be just the latest to join the long-awaited MCU reboot.

Additionally, with his resume packed with plenty of TV and movie credits, predicting whether he'll be in theaters or on Disney+ for the MCU is difficult with Agatha: Coven of Chaos moving deeper into production.

No matter which of these projects Adelstein joins, he should be a welcome addition to the MCU, adding his dramatic and comedic chops to the Multiverse Saga as new stories and characters continue to take the spotlight.