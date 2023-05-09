All 5 MCU Movies & Shows Filming This Month

Marvel Studios currently has five television shows and movies in production.

With the writer's strike in full swing, the entire entertainment industry is reeling from the domino effect being caused. Multiple projects in pre-production - including one of Marvel's own films - are being met with delays, while those actively filming are being directly slowed down by protestors or by the inability to have any writers continue their work.

Not only will the movement delay projects getting ready for proper production, but even those with cameras actively rolling could feel its effects.

Here are all the Marvel Studios projects in the midst of production.

All MCU Shows and Movies Currently In Production

1.) Captain America: New World Order

Marvel

The story of Sam Wilson's Captain America will continue with a fourth entry in the highly popular franchise. The movie will see Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, the re-emergence of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson's villain, The Leader.

Production for the movie began on March 21 in Atlanta and is expected to last until June 30. Set photos from filming have already given glimpses of Sam's return, The Leader himself, the new Falcon, and more.

New World Order, or whatever the final title ends up being, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel

Agatha: Coven of Chaos first began production in January in Atlanta and has been rolling cameras ever since.

Not much is known about what the series will look like, but the project consists of nine episodes and stars Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. Additionally, Aubrey Plaza will join the MCU in an unknown role.

Additionally, it's heavily rumored that Joe Locke will be portraying an older Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda, who was first seen in WandaVision.

The show is expected to land in 2024. However, some rumors are under the impression that it might not happen until 2025.

3.) Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel

The return of Charlie Cox's hit series started production in early March on the streets of New York City.

The project contains a whopping eighteen installments, and production is expected to last through most of the year. With its high episode count, Daredevil: Born Again will almost certainly experience some sort of delay before all is set and done.

Alongside Cox, the Disney+ show will also see the return of Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, and it was initially slated to hit Disney+ in Spring 2024.

4.) Wonder Man

Marvel

The upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man started rolling cameras at the beginning of April in Los Angeles. The project stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character and will see Ben Kingsley make his return as Trevor Slattery.

Most recently, the LA-based production experienced some slowdowns caused by the WGA Writer's strike.

There's no official release window for the series, but it should hit Disney+ at some point in late 2024 or 2025.

5.) Deadpool 3

Marvel

Currently, the third movie starring Ryan Reynolds' Merc With A Mouth is expected to start production in late May in London. However, last fans heard, new writers had just joined the project.

With the WGA strike in full effect, their work on Deadpool 3 won't get done for quite some time. This makes it very likely that the film will get delayed at least once before the cameras start rolling.

As exciting as it will be to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back on screen, fans might be waiting a little longer than expected.

Marvel's Production Future

While all of these projects are currently in production, everything could still get delayed due to the consequences of the WGA writer's strike.

Quite often, even though filming is actively happening, writers are always working on the scripts until the last moment, even on set. However, that can't happen with the strike in place, so any changes will need to wait until after the situation calms down.

In fact, Blade, which was set to begin production this summer at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, just shut down its pre-production due to the strike. It's unknown when the ball will once again get rolling.

The same will almost certainly happen to Thunderbolts if the strike keeps up. As of now, the project is set to start production in Atlanta in June.

Hopefully, despite any additional delays that might happen, these upcoming projects will be able to redirect Marvel Studios' recent decrease in quality.