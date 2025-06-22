The MCU's Fantastic Four Reveals Its 6 Team Members

Marvel Studios' interpretation of the Fantastic Four is now confirmed to feature more than just the titular four members ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' debut. With this movie introducing Marvel's First Family for the first time under the MCU umbrella, Marvel Studios plans to give this team a brand-new look. This includes featuring heroes and villains who have never appeared in past live-action iterations of the story for the iconic team.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feature six characters who make up the Fantastic Four team. Along with the classic quartet of heroes who have made the team a household name for the last 60 years, a couple of iconic characters from the quartet's long run in Marvel Comics will also get their first opportunity to shine in a big-screen setting.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the MCU's first Phase 6 movie, pitting the titular team against numerous threats of varying threat levels. At the top of that list of enemies will be Ralph Ineson's Galactus, who will put their world in danger of being wiped out, as the team gets ready to eventually join the MCU's other heroes in Earth-616. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on July 25.

All 6 Team Members in the MCU's Fantastic Four

Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Marvel Studios

Serving as the de facto leader of the Fantastic Four will be Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, who will also spend at least some of this movie pregnant with her son, Franklin Richards. Known for her calm demeanor (along with her impressive invisibility and forcefield powers), Sue is the glue that holds the family together, taking on a new role in this movie as the driving force behind the team's heroic efforts.

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

Coming in next to Sue Storm is her longtime husband, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, known in some parts of the MCU multiverse as the smartest man alive. Also recognized for his ability to stretch his body to any length and shape, Reed serves as something of a father figure for the team while also offering plenty of power on the strength and smarts front.

Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Marvel Studios

Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm will bring plenty of muscle to the Fantastic Four after his transformation into the Human Torch, with his abilities including flight and engulfing his body in flame. While he qualifies for the "annoying little brother" position at times, Sue's brother stands up for his family and takes his role with the team seriously, knowing when to set enemies ablaze to protect those he cares about.

Ben Grimm/The Thing

Marvel Studios

Usually depicted as the oldest member of the Fantastic Four, Ben Grimm takes on a new role as the team's muscle after turning into rock and becoming The Thing. Enjoying a role as Reed Richards' best friend and something of a mentor for the rest of the team, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's character is often regarded as the heart of the team, serving a a moral compass as well.

HERBIE

Marvel Studios

Being utilized for the first time on the big screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the robot known as HERBIE, the team's loyal assistant in the comics. Using an acronym shortened for "Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics," HERBIE has been a vital part of the Fantastic Four team since 1978, created by Reed Richards to assist the team on missions and at home.

Franklin Richards

Marvel Studios

Also making his big screen debut in the MCU will be the baby Franklin Richards, Reed and Sue's newborn son, who is known as one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history. Outside of his reality warping powers, Franklin will serve as the team's core reason for being heroes, wanting to protect their universe and keep him safe so that the future of humanity can be kept secure.