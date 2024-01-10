La Brea Season 3 will feature Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken in their lead roles alongside the rest of the show's cast.

Universal Television's La Brea is returning for Season 3 and is set to premiere on NBC on Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Each episode will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after its initial release.

The sci-fi series is set in Los Angeles, California, and follows a family that was separated due to a massive sinkhole that landed some of them in a prehistoric world.

Every Main Actor and Character in La Brea Season 3

Natalie Zea - Eve Harris

Natalie Zea is one of the main actors of La Brea and brings the character of Eve Harris to life.

In Season 1, Eve and her son, Josh, fell into the sinkhole and have been trying to survive ever since.

During the show's second season, Eve was reunited with her husband, Gavin, after she and Levi Delgado (Gavin's best friend and the person Eve had an affair with) were enslaved by the Exiles.

Even though Eve and Gavin were separated, they finally got back together by the end of Season 2.

Zea is best known for her roles in Justified, The Shield, and The Detour.

Eoin Macken - Gavin Harris

La Brea Season 3 is also set to feature Eoin Macken, the husband of Eve Harris and Levi's best friend.

Earlier in his life, Gavin was a United States Air Force pilot, which is where he met and became extremely close to Levi.

Years prior to the sinkhole appearing in Los Angeles, Gavin had a vision of the prehistoric world when he flew his plane over a different sinkhole in the Mojave Desert.

Gavin's visions continued, which caused him to start drinking heavily. Because of his alcohol abuse, Eve officially separated from Gavin and took their two children to Los Angeles.

The visions that Gavin had didn't stop after the Los Angeles sinkhole opened, and thankfully so, because he was able to see Eve and Josh in some of them.

Macken's character then finally jumped into the sinkhole with his daughter, Izzy, and was eventually reunited with Eve in Season 2.

Macken is also known for his roles in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and The Forest.

Jon Seda - Dr. Sam Velez

Jon Seda's Sam Velez is yet another main character in La Brea who is expected to appear again in a major role in Season 3.

Like Gavin, Sam was a member of the United States military, only he was a Navy Seal. After serving, he came back to the US and became a doctor.

Sam also fell into the sinkhole when it first opened up alongside Eve. He became one of the leaders of the surviving group of people and even saved Josh's life at one point in the show.

Aside from being a lead actor in La Brea, Seda is also credited for roles in Chicago P.D., The Pacific, and Bullet to the Head.

Nicholas Gonzalez - Levi Delgado

As previously mentioned, Nicholas Gonzalez's Levi Delgado was in the Air Force and is Gavin's best friend.

When the sinkhole first opened, Gavin helped authorize a mission to save everyone who fell into the Los Angeles sinkhole, and Levi was the one picked to lead that operation.

However, Levi's plane ultimately crashed into the green light at the bottom of the sinkhole, which transported him to 10,000 BC along with the other survivors.

Gonzalez's character was able to meet up with Eve after he was transported to prehistoric times and was soon reunited with Gavin once they were all captured by the Exiles.

Gonzalez also appeared in The Good Doctor, Narcos, and Resurrection Blvd.

Chiké Okonkwo - Ty Coleman

Chiké Okonkwo's Ty Coleman first appeared in La Brea's first season. He was the first survivor that Eve came across after she fell into the sinkhole.

After helping save Josh's life, Ty is found by Eve as he is attempting to commit suicide. He reveals that he has a terminal brain tumor, but Eve can calm him down and ultimately save his life.

Ty stays with the group of survivors and eventually forms a close bond with Lilly.

Okonkwo is best known for his roles in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Being Mary Jane, and The Birth of a Nation.

Zyra Gorecki - Izzy Harris

Izzy Harris is the daughter of Eve and Gavin in La Brea. She is portrayed by actress Zyra Gorecki, and is another main character in the series.

Izzy lost the lower portion of her leg in a car accident that took place before Season 1. Her mother, Eve, blames herself for what happened to her daughter because she was engaged in an affair with Levi at the time and was actually secretly with him during Izzy's accident.

Even though Izzy was with Eve and Josh when the sinkhole opened, Izzy didn't fall in. However, she did have to let go of her mother and watch as she fell into the pit.

This led to Izzy contacting her father, and the two eventually jumped into a different sinkhole in Seattle in hopes of finding their family.

Gorecki is best known for her roles in Chicago Fire and Every Other Weekend.

Jack Martin - Josh Harris

Izzy's brother, Josh Harris, is portrayed by actor Jack Martin.

As previously mentioned, Josh fell into the Los Angeles sinkhole with his mother, Eve, and almost lost his life during a wolf attack in Season 1 of La Brea.

One of the biggest plot points of the entire show was Josh accidentally going through a time portal and transporting himself to 1988.

After the rest of the Harris family escaped 1000 BC and found Josh, they all planned on just continuing their lives in that time period, but not everything went according to plan, causing them to go back to the prehistoric era.

Martin can also be seen in All Rise.

Veronica St. Clair - Riley Velez

Veronica St. Clair's Riley Velez is the daughter of Dr. Sam Velez in La Brea.

Riley was yet another character that fell into the Los Angeles sinkhole during the events of Season 1.

Over the course of Seasons 1 and 2, Riley grew particularly close with Josh and even got trapped in 1988 with him.

However, she also went back to 10,000 BC with the rest of the Harris family.

St. Clair is also credited in Unbelievable and 13 Reasons Why.

Rohan Mirchandaney - Scott Israni

Rohan Mirchandaney's Scott Israni is a tour guide at the Tars Pits Museum and has a vast knowledge of the prehistoric era.

Luckily for the rest of the group, Scott falls into the sinkhole as well, and his expertise comes in handy on more than one occasion.

Even though he is extremely intelligent, Scott also holds a lot of guilt due to the death of his brother, which he blames himself for.

This caused Scott to struggle with anxiety and constantly worry about losing those close to him.

Mirchandaney is best known for his roles in Hotel Mumbai and Mystery Road.

Lily Santiago - Veronica Castillo

Veronica Castillo is played by actress Lily Santiago. The character was trafficked at an early age but was always able to stay by the side of her fake sister, Lilly.

Veronica and Lilly fell into the Los Angeles sinkhole, and even though their fake father, Aaron, was killed in a wolf attack, Veronica was suspected of murder at a later point.

She was eventually found innocent but strived to begin anew with her sister and the two planned to travel to 1988.

However, Veronica got stuck in a bear trap so she couldn't go on, but she was able to form a strong relationship with Lucas. By the end of Season 2, it was revealed that Veronica was expecting Lucas' child.

Santiago is best known for her roles in Vineyards and Screwed.

Josh McKenzie - Lucas Hayes

Josh McKenzie's Lucas Hayes is yet another survivor of the Los Angeles sinkhole.

When the survivors first banded together, Lucas wasn't necessarily trusted due to his criminal and drug-ridden background.

When a stash of heroin was found and then buried so that no one would use it, Lucas got extremely hostile.

However, he is now in a steady relationship with Veronica, who is now pregnant with his child.

McKenzie is best known for his roles in The New Legends of Monkey and Filthy Rich.

Tonantzin Carmelo - Paara

Paara is played by actress Tonantzin Carmelo and has been in both seasons of La Brea.

Paara is a Native American woman who lives in the Fort. She is married to Ty Coleman.

Carmelo is known for Into the West and The English.

Michelle Vergara Moore - Ella Jones

Michelle Vergara Moore's Ella Jones is one of the most complex characters in all of La Brea.

The character was eventually revealed to be the older version of Veronica's fake sister, Lilly.

Obviously, this can work due to the way La Brea utilizes time travel.

Vergara Moore is also known for her roles in The Unusual Suspects and Condor.

Seasons 1 and 2 of La Brea are available to stream on Peacock, and Season 3 will air on NBC on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET through early 2024.