Spy x Family Season 3: Release, News and Everything We Know

Following the end of Spy X Family Season 2, fans are itching for news on a Season 3 release.

Based on the beloved manga from Tatsuya Endo, the hit anime has quickly become a fan favorite despite only having started its run on TV in 2022.

The anime tells the story of a secret agent (or spy) who has to build a family for a mission; however, what he does not know is that the people he has recruited to live alongside him are also harboring some deadly secrets of their own.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Spy x Family?

Season 3 of Spy X Family has not yet been confirmed.

This comes despite the immense popularity of the series worldwide, as well as a tease hinting at more coming from the action comedy series.

The Season 2 finale ("Part of the Family") ended with the text, "See you next mission" in its final moments, potentially teasing a third season.

One can also not forget the movie set in the Spy X Family universe, Spy × Family Code: White which was released in Japan in late 2023 and plays in theaters stateside this April.

The Spy X Family manga is ongoing, so there is more story to tell should the anime move forward.

Season 2 goes up to Chapter 59 of the manga series, with Chapters 60 to 92 being released and ready for adaptation.

When Could Spy x Family Season 3 Release?

If/when Spy X Family Season 3 gets the green light, fans may not have to wait long to check in with the Forager family.

Part 1 of Season 1 was released on April 9, 2020, with Part 2 coming mere months later in October 2022.

Season 2 followed a year after, being released in October 2023.

If Season 3 were to follow a similar release schedule between seasons, it is possible the show would return in October 2024.

However, given the release of the series' first tie-in movie in December 2023, that could push the release of Season 3 back a tad.

Either way, it would not be unrealistic to expect Season 3 to hit TV sets worldwide sometime before the end of 2024.

Spy x Family Season 3's Potential Cast

Heading into a potential Season 3, fans can expect several familiar faces to appear in the next chapter of the Spy X Family story.

Atop this list will certainly be the family from which the hit anime takes its name.

Loid Forger (voiced by Takuya Eguchi/Alex Organ), Anya Forger (Atsumi Tanezaki/Megan Shipman), Yor Forger (Saori Hayami/Natalie Van Sistine), and Bond Forger (Kenichirō Matsuda/Tyler Walker) will surely return as the familial unit brought together for a mission by Secret Agent Loid.

Other names fans will likely see include Emile Elman (Anya Forger's classmate), Yuri Briar (Yor's 20-year-old government worker brother), and Sylvia Sherwood (a handler at the mysterious WISE organization).

Here is a full list of the cast expected to return in Spy X Family Season 3:

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / Alex Organ (English)

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese) / Megan Shipman (English)

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Bond Forger - Kenichirō Matsuda (Japanese) / Tyler Walker (English)

Emile Elman - Hana Sato (Japanese) / Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Yuri Briar - Kenshô Ono (Japanese) / Dallas Reid (English)

Sylvia Sherwood - Yūko Kaida (Japanese) / Stephanie Young (English)

Franky Franklin - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese) / Anthony Bowling (English)

Fiona Frost - Ayane Sakura (Japanese) / Lindsay Seidel (English)

What Could Happen in Spy x Family Season 3?

Given Spy X Family has remained fairly faithful to the beloved manga of the same name, fans can look ahead and see broadly where the anime will go in Season 3.

Season 2 concluded the events of Chapter 59 in the manga, ending the brunt of the "WISE Arc."

Season 3 is expected to pick up around Chapter 60 of the manga. This will finish the "WISE Arc" storyline and start the "Friendship Schemes Arc."

This new chapter in the Spy X Family story sees "Yor [make] an unlikely friend while Anya tries to improve her friendship with Damian" (per the Spy X Family Wiki).

This would follow Yor, the matriarch of the Foragers (and secret assassin), befriending another neighborhood mom who could help further the family's mission.

Season 3 is also expected to take on the exciting "Red Circus Arc," in which Anya Forager's life is threatened after her school bus is hijacked by a mysterious organization known as the Red Circus during a field trip.

While Loid and Yor aim to try and save their adopted daughter, it is Anya and her classmates who make it their mission to take down their captors without getting hurt themselves.

With only two story arcs beyond that having been published in the manga, Season 3 will likely take its time in covering its story in an attempt to avoid running out of narrative runway.

Spy X Family is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

