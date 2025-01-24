Here’s When Fire Force Season 3 Part 1 & Part 2 Releases

Fire Force Season 3 finally had its 2025 release date confirmed.

It has been nearly five years since the hit fire-fighting anime last saw the light of day, with Season 2 coming to an end in December 2020.

Since then, demand for Season 3 has been fervent. Fans worldwide have clamored for information on this next batch of episodes, getting nothing more than a few scarce teases here and there.

Fire Force Season 3 Release Confirmed

Fire Force

After nearly half a decade, fans finally know when Fire Force Season 3 will be released.

As a part of the show's official Season 3 trailer, a release date for the new episodes was revealed. The new season will divided into two parts (known as cours in Japan) with the first part debuting in April 2025.

The second half will then follow that up several months later, arriving in January 2026.

Seasons thus far have all been 24 episodes long, with new entries debuting one at a time from week to week. That likely will be the case again for Season 3, with new episodes releasing well into 2026 by the time this new campaign is all said and done.

For years, fans have been itching to know more about the show's third season, with nothing much to go on.

Season 3 was first announced in 2022 before production on the new episodes seemingly started during the spring of 2023. Some had speculated a release for the series was coming but would wait to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the manga it is based on, via @OzonSage on X (formerly Twitter):

"'Fire Force' season 3 is coming out on the manga's 10th anniversary. Mark my words."

While at the time, that theory may have felt like wishful thinking, it looks as though that will come to pass, as 2025 marks the decade celebration of the franchise's debut.

What Will Happen in Fire Force Season 3?

Big things are in store for the upcoming release of Fire Force Season 3.

The last time fans checked in on its central team of firefighters, a massive clash of powers was teased with Company 8 seemingly set to finally come to blows with the series' overarching villain, the Evangelist.

This puts the series right in the heart of what is known as the Stigma Arc, where the team continues their training to hopefully take down the big bad at some point down the line.

Next up in the Fire Force narrative are the Obi's Rescue, Return to St. Raffles, and Arthur's Adventure Arcs.

These see dramatic turns of fate like Captain Obi being arrested and the Company being branded outlaws, the team uncovering a terrible truth about the powers that be in the Fire Force world, and a night-like quest to craft the weapon known as Excalibur.

Season 3 will likely tackle all of these story beats and beyond, with plenty of Fire Force stories still to cover in the anime.

And with major 2025 anime releases like the ongoing Sakamoto Days show for it to compete with, fans of the medium will have plenty to ogle over for the rest of the calendar year.

Fire Force Season 3 is set for an April release.