Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Be Some of the Best Anime Ever, Teases Voice Actor (Exclusive)

One of the stars behind Jujutsu Kaisen teased that the series' upcoming Season 3 will be some of the best anime ever. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been a long time coming, with the last batch of episodes hitting the airwaves more than two years ago; however, the wait is almost over, as the next chapter in this epic anime story is set to hit Crunchyroll in early 2026.

Season 3 of the hit fantasy series will adapt the beloved Culling Game arc from the manga series it is based on, bringing one of the franchise's most acclaimed stories to the small screen for the first time. Yuji Itadori English voice actor Adam McArthur teased the grand scale of the upcoming season in an exclusive interview with The Direct, revealing he thinks it could "surpass" the show's much-celebrated Season 2.

Speaking with The Direct on the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle red carpet in Los Angeles, McArthur - who also voices Noguchi in Demon Slayer's English dub - teased, "There's a lot to look forward to for Season 3" of Jujutsu Kaisen, adding that he thought Season 2 was "one of the best Season 2s of any anime" and that Season 3 could top it:

The Direct: "I do want to ask about 'Jujutsu Kaisen,.' What can you tease about Season 3?" Adam McArthur: "Season 3, the Culling Game arc... Going into the Shibuya incident... Season 2, I said that I think we could be upon one of the best Season 2s of any anime we've ever seen. I truly believe—obviously, I'm biased—that ['Jujutsu Kaisen'] Season 2 lived up to that hype with the Hidden Inventory Arc and Shibuya. I think The Culling Games could surpass Shibuya, and I'm not just saying that. We get introduced to so many new characters. Obviously, the trauma continues, but, there's a lot to look forward to for Season 3 of ['Jujutsu Kaisen']."

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of high school student Yuji Itadori, as he is recruited into a mysterious organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers in modern-day Japan, all in hopes of lifting the world of a terrifying curse.

Animated by acclaimed Japanese studio MAPPA (best known for anime hits like Chainsaw Man and Vinland Saga), Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest anime hits of the last few years, topping viewership charts with each successive drop. Season 3 of the hit series was recently announced to be coming in January 2026, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for its initial run.

What Will Make Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 The Best Ever?

Hearing that Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Season 3 is considered some of the best anime ever will be exciting for fans who have been waiting years for the next batch of episodes (read about the best way to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen here).

The hit series has only gotten bigger and better as it has gone on, with Season 2 wowing audiences during its epic retelling of the beloved Shiuya Incident arc from the JKK manga.

This saw Mahito and Pseudo-Geto's devilish, cursed spirits and cursed users finally make their move on the ultra-powerful (and one of Yuji's primary allies) Satoru Gojo.

This intense conflict between sorcerers and the cursed left the city of Shibuya in shambles, with Gojo now a prisoner of the evil Geto. Now, Yuji and his friends must pick up the pieces, despite losing some of their own in the clash that concluded Season 2.

Season 3 will turn the page on the JJK story, hopping into what is known as The Culling Games arc. This next chapter takes a stab at the classic anime trope of a tournament story, seeing Yuji and his fellow sorcerers amassing power by taking on opponent after opponent (in this case, all vessels housing past spirits).

For fans who have been itching for more JJK action, this will be the story arc for you, as it presents some of the most extraordinary clashes in the entire franchise, one after another.

Hopefully, as the adventure continues, Yuji and co. can strengthen their sorcerer skills while uncovering the secret behind Gojo's disappearance and inching ever closer to ending Geto's evil ways.