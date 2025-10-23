Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to release its third season in January 2026, but the English voice cast is already hopeful for a movie-sized finale akin to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The anime series tells the tale of Jujutsu sorcerers who can channel the Cursed Energy within themselves to put a stop to the Curses that appear on Earth as terrifying monsters. The manga series is incredibly popular, with over 100 million copies in circulation, and the anime TV show (which has spanned two Jujutsu Kaisen seasons and a movie) has seen a similar amount of success, being crowned the most in-demand animated TV show in the world by Guinness World Records.

Jujutsu Kaisen is produced by Japanese animation company MAPPA, which requires local voice actors to complete English-language dubs for distribution. Ahead of Season 3's release, The Direct's Lauren Rouse spoke to the English-language cast of Jujutsu Kaisen at New York Comic-Con 2025, including Adam McArthur (Yuji Itadori), Robbie Daymond (Megumi Fushiguro), Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu).

The group shared some of the challenging and rewarding moments they'd experienced dubbing lines for their characters and hinted that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3's arc is one of the show's best. "The world expands so much more," McArthur teased, adding, "We're going to have so much more awesome stuff."

McArthur and Tang also shared the anime screen in 2025's Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which gained over $600 million at the box office. The actors agreed that this release proved there was a hunger to see the culmination of these anime series on the cinema screen and hoped the same would happen for Jujutsu Kaisen. "I feel like there's a lot of stuff towards the end of [Jujustu Kaisen] that will transition very, very well into a film," Tang said.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Cast Wants a Demon Slayer-Style Finale in Cinemas

“We’ve Seen How Successful These Anime Films Can Be Now...”

The Direct: "There was such a massive success with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Do you think there's any room for Jujutsu Kaisen to do a similar thing when it comes to its final arc, going to the cinema and having that kind of impact?"

Kaiji Tang: "I mean, absolutely, yeah, 100%. I mean, we've seen how successful these anime films can be now, with the proper hype and the proper advertisement for it. I think there's a real hunger in the audience for seeing the culmination of years of watching stories and seasons just culminating into a big, giant screen experience. So I feel like there's a lot of stuff towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen that will transition very, very well into a film. So personally, I'm hoping to see it."

Adam McArthur: "I think it'd be awesome, also. I mean, you know, Kaiji and I, we've already shown that we can take a movie to 600 million at the box office. So how do we do it again?"

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Be the Best Season Yet

The Direct: "Season 2 was already very successful with the adaptation of the Shibuya Incident. What are you most excited to adapt now in season 3? We've got the Culling Game coming up. How do you think it's going to top Season 2?"

Adam McArthur: "Well, going into [the Shibuya Incident], I always said I think Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has the potential to be one of the best season 2s of an anime, and I really believe it lived up to the hype. Like every episode, I was like, 'this is the best episode of JJK', and then the next one would come out and I'd be like, 'this is the best episode I've ever seen'. And it just kept happening. But we get introduced to so many more characters, the rules of the Culling Game are introduced. The world expands so much more. There's so many fight scenes that are just going to be... you know, MAPPA's always cooking. So we're going to have so much more awesome stuff."

Memorable Moments From the Jujutsu Kaisen Recording Booth

The Direct: "Dubbing for a foreign language series seems to be quite a more complex process than typical voice acting. Can you tell me about some of the memorable moments or challenges you've had on Jujutsu Kaisen?"

Adam McArthur: "Dubbing is always a slight challenge. It's like rubbing your stomach and patting your head. It's vocal gymnastics. I always call it acting in a box, so you have your start point, your end point, and your beep when you have to start, and make sure you're acting while you're figuring it all out. As far as, like, memorable moments, I'll never forget anything."

Robbie Daymond: "It's tough because localization is an art form in and of itself, and we're the final gate before it gets distributed. With a show that already has specific things like move sets and stuff, that's tough. We've been really on top of it since the start of the show, but in Episode 1 for instance, the anime has 'demon dogs' not 'divine dogs'. There's no technical reason to do that other than, perhaps not a mistranslation, but an executive decision made at that point. So I think if I were doing that now, I would go back and say, 'Oh no, no, divine dogs, please'. Because actually, I prefer divine dogs. So it's one of those things that, once it happens, it happens. It's no one's fault, it's just the nature of dubbing."

Kayleigh McKee: "Localization, even when you have the start and end points, you also have to act your butt off, while also thinking about the internals inside of that box, making sure the flaps are going to hit every single section. There's parts where you have the original translation, or the most accurate translation, and the director thinks it's not going to work, or the writer doesn't think it's going to work, you don't think it's going to work. And a lot of times, it's not going to work. But there's this push and pull between finding what we can make work that is still the most accurate. One thing that I've seen on Crunchyroll, that I am really proud of for this show specifically, is there was a comment under one of the episodes in Season 2 that said, 'this is the first show I've seen where the dub is more accurate to the manga than the sub'. And that is exactly what we wanted to do. So I'm very glad we got there, but it's a challenge."

Kaiji Tang: "There was one particular moment during Season 2. Generally, during localization and dubbing, you don't really get to improv much, right? It's like, you know, you go by the lip flaps and you go by the localization. But there was one specific line for Gojo where I was halfway through it, and I've been doing this long enough, where I'm like, 'this is not gonna fit', we're gonna end way early. We're gonna have to try and do a different take. So my brain locked in all of a sudden, and it added 'this loser sh*t' to the line. And it matched perfect. The director was like, 'huh... all right, moving on.' And it made it into the final."

Anne Yatco: "Localization is, in many ways, a collaborative process. For me, there was one line in Season 2, where Nobara is facing off against Mahito, and she calls him coward. In the sub, it's pretty, standard... and I was like, okay, cool. And then [there was a suggestion] what if she called her a bitch? And I was like, what if she called me a bitch? So I literally went to the director, and I was like, 'Can I make a suggestion?' And so I did, which was in the spirit of it, you know what I mean, but it's not to the exact letter... It matched the flaps perfectly, so sometimes we get lucky."

Jujutsu Kaisen Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Crunchyroll. Season 3 of Jujustu Kaisen will be released in 2026.