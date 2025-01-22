A potential Chainsaw Man Season 2 release may have been confirmed thanks to a new update from the studio behind the series.

The hit anime adaptation of the manga of the same name debuted back in October 2022 to rave reviews, becoming one of the most celebrated anime of that particular release year.

Since then though, news surrounding the series has been quiet. A movie set in the animated universe is in production, but word on a potential Season 2 has remained mum.

Chainsaw Man

New information could suggest Chainsaw Man Season 2 release information is imminent.

According to a new listing, Chainsaw Man studio Mappa is set to appear at the upcoming panel at AnimeJapan on March 23, 2025 (via Games Radar).

While the panel will be focusing on the upcoming movie set in the anime universe, some have speculated this could be the place where the team officially announced Season 2.

This comes following a legal filing from publisher Shueisha posted in November 2024 that mentioned a second season of the anime, marking what seemed to be the first concrete proof that Season 2 was coming (via AnimeNewX).

The post revealing this information has since been taken down, but it did seem to come with a mention that news on the second season will come later in the year. The last fans heard from the series was by way of a series of teasers for the upcoming Reze Arc film which included a 2025 release date.

A trailer for the film is available online, yet Season 2 remains undated with no official announcement saying it is coming by either animation studio MAPPA or the team behind the hit anime.

When Will Chainsaw Man Season 2 Be Released?

With this hopeful update, fans are likely to be eager for a potential Chainsaw Man Season 2 release date.

The team behind the hit anime, MAPPA is busy, so finding time for another batch of Chainsaw Man episodes may be tight.

The fan-favorite animation house is set to release three new projects in 2025, including The Rose of Versailles, the Jujutsu Kaisen Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu compilation film, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

However, if this legal filing is to be believed, then production on the sophomore effort is either about to begin or has already started.

If that is the case, then an official announcement and eventual release could be imminent. Chainsaw Man Season 1 kicked off production in October 2020 before debuting just over two years later in October 2022.

This means that if production on Season 2 gets started sometime in the first half of 2024, then a release date sometime in early 2026 seems to make the most sense.

This, of course, could be moved up to bank in on momentum garnered from the upcoming film, but it seems as though the Attack on Titan studio may take its time in producing Season 2.

Given how celebrated Season 1 of the hit series was (becoming the third most-watched anime of 2022), one can assume it is only a matter of time before a sophomore effort is publicly greenlit.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.