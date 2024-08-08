Fortnite's Rumored FNAF Collab Gets Frustrating Update

Fans are disappointed after rumors of a Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) and Fortnite collab were seemingly debunked.

FNAF and Fortnite have quickly become two of the biggest names in gaming, with both franchises being no strangers to the occasional partnership or two.

Whether it is FNAF getting a full-length motion picture adaptation or Epic Games' multiplayer shooter including familiar faces from nearly every major IP under the sun, both titles have extended outside their digital confines frequently since release.

FNAF x Fortnite Rumors Seemingly Put To Rest

Fortnite x FNAF

After rumors of a FNAF and Fortnite collab began swirling online, the two gaming mega-hits may not be partnering up after all.

Speculation about the Five Nights at Freddy's characters coming to Fortnite began in late July, as popular Fortnite leaker HypeX on X (formerly Twitter) posted saying they had heard word of a FNAF-themed content update coming on August 6:

"NEW UPDATE CONFIRMED @ AUGUST 6 It's *RUMORED* to have a 'FNAF x Fortnite' Collab since 'FNAF' announced that they have a 'Secret Collab' on that same day.."

This tease, however, was purely coincidental, as both Fortnite and FNAF did have exciting collaboration news to share on August 6—it was just not with each other.

Instead, the Fortnite crossover was with another massively popular multiplayer game, Fall Guys, bringing the game's iconic bean characters to it. FNAF's news involved its characters coming to the horror-tinged online game Dead By Daylight in Summer 2025.

Epic Games

While this particular FNAF x Fortnite collab turned out to be a false alarm, there is still a good chance that Freddy Fazbear and co. will eventually make their way into Epic Game's multiplayer cash cow.

Fortnite has become a veritable who's who of popular IP, having collaborated with everything from the NBA to Dragon Ball Z.

Given how popular the FNAF world and characters are, it would not be surprising if they were to be introduced into the game at some point.

According to FNAF creator Scott Cawthon, he has been "very careful with collaborations" for his now-beloved gaming franchise (via Comicbook):

"I'm very careful with collaborations because I want to protect the brand and I want to make sure that 'Five Nights at Freddy's' stays as 'Five Nights at Freddy's' and there are some games where even if I really enjoy the game, it just doesn't feel like a... it doesn't feel like a good match. It feels like a mismatch,"

He said that he wants to protect his "brand integrity" but is definitely "a little bit more open" to crossovers than he used to be:

"The brand integrity is the most important thing for me, and keeping everything feeling like it belongs. And so that's really been my only... that's really been my only hesitancy. I feel like I am branching out a little bit and I am a little bit more open to those things than maybe I was in the early years, but I'm still very careful about it. So we'll just see... we'll see how things go."

While still nowhere near a sure thing, it feels like a matter of time before these two brands eventually collaborate. It just needs to be the right moment for both the Fortnite and FNAF creatives.

Fortnite and FNAF are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and PC.

