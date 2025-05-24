Final Destination: Bloodlines Ending Confirms Fate of Its Worst Character

Final Destination: Bloodlines ending revealed what truly happened to the movie's worst character, and it's wildly appropriate. The brand-new entry of the Final Destination franchise introduced one of, if not its worst character, who was part of the Skyview incident that Iris Campbell (Brec Bassinger) prevented in 1969, and it's none other than "Penny Kid," the kid who threw a penny off the Skyview Tower that essentially helped in kickstarting the opening disaster.

The 12-year-old kid (portrayed by Noah Bromley) was rude and heartless to anyone he encountered during the incident, giving fans more reason to hate him. When Iris and Paul (Max Lloyd-Jones) are inside the elevator, the kid unapologetically stomped his feet on the glass floor, making Iris (who was confirmed to be pregnant) uneasy. Amid the chaos when the incident was happening, the entitled brat pushed everyone aside to get to the stairs first while also smiling after a good chunk of people died before him.

Some fans also said he was unbearable the whole time, and he is their least favorite character. During the premonition, the kid died after a piano fell on him right after he escaped the Skyview.

Final Destination: Bloodlines' credits (with the help of Reddit user XHYC via a close-up image) revealed what truly happened to "Penny Kid" after the Skyview Tower incident, revealing that a pickpocket was killed by a piano-moving truck:

Warner Bros. Pictures

Final Destination: Bloodlines co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein confirmed to Collider that the penny kid who was crushed by a piano was the same pickpocket killed by a piano-moving truck.

The kid's death essentially paid homage to how he originally died in the Skyview Incident in 1969.

Speaking in a separate interview with Time Magazine, Lipovsky shared that audiences cheered when the kid was crushed by a piano:

"There's a death of a 12-year-old boy early in the film, and the way audiences have been reacting when that happens is cheering with joy that the child has been crushed. That's an experience you will not get at home."

Final Destination: Bloodines follows the story of the Campbell family after they get targeted by Death due to a horrific incident in 1969 that their grandmother, Iris Campbell, prevented. It turns out that Iris' actions saved everyone, and the supposed victims never should have existed. As a result, Death goes after its victims and their descendants since it took the entity long enough to make its way through its intended list.

Bloodlines has a strong ensemble of actors led by Brec Bassinger and Gabrielle Rose as Iris Campbell, Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani, Richard Harmon as, Teo Briones as Charlie, Owen Joyner as Bobby, Anna Lore as Julia Campbell, Alex Zahara as Howard, Rya Kihlstedt as Darlene, and the late Tony Todd as William Bludworth.

Will Future Final Destination Movies Explore Penny Kid's Backstory?

Warner Bros. Pictures

The fans' hatred toward the Penny Kid is pretty unanimous, and everyone thinks that he is definitely the worst character in the Final Destination franchise. As one of the standout characters in the movie, many would agree that there is still more story to tell for the Penny Kid in a potential spin-off or a future film.

In the sequence of deaths during the premonition, the kid died before Iris and Bludworth, meaning that a potential movie could be set just before the events of Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Given that he is largely the main reason why the Skyview incident happened in the first place, some would say that he deserved to die, and Death could give him a pat on the back since he helped in achieving its grand design.

While others would think the kid was irredeemable, a future project could give him a chance to redeem himself and become a hero before dying due to a piano-moving truck.

Still, the kid clearly had it coming in Bloodlines, and the story made him unbearable and obnoxious enough for fans to hate him.