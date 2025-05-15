Final Destination: Bloodlines Family Tree - Every Main Campbell Relative

Final Destination: Bloodlines raises the stakes even more by targeting a family to become part of Death's sinister design. The sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise revolves around the story of the Campbell family as Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) starts to have visions of a horrible disaster from 1969 tied to her grandmother, Iris (Gabrielle Rose).

Marketing for the horror movie has already revealed that a younger Iris (played by Stargirl alum Brec Bassinger) was the first to see a premonition and prevent a disaster that ultimately saved many lives. After many years, Death has set its sights on the Campbells to achieve its grand sinister design.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines features a cast led by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Gabrielle Rose, Owen Joyner, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara, Rya Kihlstedt, and the late Tony Todd. Critics have already shared strong first reactions for Final Destination 6 ahead of its release on May 16, 2025.

The Campbell Family Tree in Final Destination: Bloodlines Explained

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Iris Campbell - Brec Bassinger (Younger) / Gabrielle Rose (Older)

Brec Bassinger & Gabrielle Rose

Iris Campbell was the character who saw the premonition of a deadly Skyview tower incident in 1969 that initially claimed many lives. After seeing what was about to happen, Iris managed to save everyone, preventing a catastrophe that led to the birth of countless lives who weren't even supposed to exist in the first place.

She is the grandmother of Bloodlines' protagonist, Stefani Reyes.

Arrowverse star Brec Bassinger portrayed the younger version of Iris in 1969, while Gabrielle Rose brought the older version to life in the modern day.

Max Lloyd-Jones - Paul Campbell

Max Lloyd-Jones

Paul Campbell is Iris' husband, who also survived the Skyview incident in 1969. They end up having two kids: Howard and Darlene Campbell.

Star Wars fans may recognize Max Lloyd-Jones as the one who brought Luke Skywalker to life in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 8. His other credits include roles in The Irrational, When Calls the Heart, and Blockbuster.

Alex Zahara - Howard Campbell

Alex Zahara

Howard Campbell is the eldest son of Iris and Paul. He ends up marrying Brenda Campbell, and they have three kids: Erik, Julia, and Bobby.

Howard grew distant from his mother, Iris, after he dismissed her claims that Death was going after their family.

Alex Zahara, who is best known for appearing in School Spirits, A Brother's Bond, and 13 Miles, plays the character in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

April Telek - Brenda Campbell

April Telek

Brenda Campbell is Howard's wife and the mother of Erik, Julia, and Bobby. She is not part of the bloodline curse because she is not originally part of the Campbell family.

April Telek portrays the character, and she also appeared in Supernatural, Rogue, and Hell on Wheels.

Richard Harmon - Erik Campbell

Richard Harmon

Erik Campbell is the obnoxious eldest son of Brenda Campbell, who lives a carefree life and doesn't care about Stefani's warnings about Death.

It turns out that he is not Howard's biological son, making him not part of Death's design.

Richard Harmon, known for appearing in The 100, The Flash, and The Night Agent, stars as Erik in the latest Final Destination movie.

Anna Lore - Julia Campbell

Anna Lore

Julia Campbell (played by Anna Lore) is the middle child of Howard and Brenda Campbell. While she became close to her cousin Stefani growing up, the pair became distant over the years.

Owen Patrick Joyner - Bobby Campbell

Owen Patrick Joyner

Bobby Campbell is the youngest son of Howard and Brenda, who is adamant that he doesn't want to die. He seeks Stefani's help to prevent his fate, but it is clear Death doesn't want his design to be messed with.

Julie and the Phantoms and Knight Squad star Owen Patrick Joyner plays the character.

Rya Kihlstedt - Darlene Campbell

Rya Kihlstedt

Darlene Campbell is the youngest daughter of Iris and Paul Campbell and the mother of Final Destination: Bloodlines' protagonist, Stefani, and Charlie. She is married to Marty Reyes (who is not part of the bloodline curse).

Growing up, Darlene was made aware of Iris' precautionary measures against Death, leading her to be distant with her own children through the years.

Rya Kihlstedt brings the character to life, and she is known for her roles in Home Alone 3, Deep Impact, and Orphan Black: Echoes.

Tinpo Lee - Marty Reyes

Tinpo Lee

Marty Reyes (played by Tinpo Lee) is Darlene's ex-husband and the father of Stefani and Charlie. Similar to Brenda, he is also not part of the Bloodline curse.

Lee can be seen in General Hospital, Animal Kingdom, and Kung Fu.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana - Stefani Reyes

Kaitlyn Santa Juana

Stefani Reyes is Iris' granddaughter and Darlene's eldest daughter. She was made aware of her grandmother's premonition and its effect in the 1969 Skyview Tower incident.

In the present day, Stefani serves as the family's guide in trying to beat Death, considering Iris gave her a notebook filled with clues and connections to past disasters through the years.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana portrays the character, and her other major credits include The Flash, The Friendship Game, and He's Not Worth Dying For.

Teo Briones - Charlie Reyes

Teo Briones

Charlie Reyes is Darlene's youngest son and Stefani's only brother.

Chucky fans may recognize Teo Briones for his role as Junior Wheeler in the series. The actor also starred in Ratched, Agent Recon, and Lethal Weapon.