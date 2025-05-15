The Final Destination films really makes one question everything around them, falling into a deep anxiety worrying about how everything around them could go catastrophically wrong. With Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the hit Warner Bros. horror franchise, those fears will get renewed for audiences around the world—but one can only imagine what the cast themselves feel on a daily basis, having lived in that world for so long.

Unlike other entries in the series, Final Destination: Bloodlines follows an entire family line marked for death after their grandmother successfully evaded death in the 1950s. Needless to say, Death isn't too happy about it all.

The Direct's Russ Milheim sat down with the cast of the film to talk all about how their time on the movie influenced how they interact with the world, and their deep-seated irrational fears. The list of cast we spoke with includes Brec Bassinger (Iris Campbell), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Stefani Reyes), Teo Briones (Charlie Reyes), Rya Kihlstedt (Darlene Reyes), Richard Harmon (Erik Campbell), Owen Patrick Joyner (Bobby Campbell), and Anna Lore (Julia Campbell).

How Has Being Part of a Final Destination Film Affected the Cast In Real Life?

"I Have a New Intense Fear of Getting MRIs."

The Direct: "You've now lived through this process of making a final destination movie? How has that influenced how you interact with the world, just on a day-to-day basis? Do you just look at things and go, Oh, maybe I should stay away from that?"

Brec Bassinger: I have a new intense fear of getting MRIs. I actually had to get an MRI while we were filming, and it was, like, full-on panic attack mode. And the doctor was like, Are you okay? Like, it's not that scary. And I'm like, Yes, it is. Just you wait, like, you're about to have, every single patient that comes in for this is going to freak out, and it's because of this movie that I'm doing. So you're welcome.

For star Kaitlyn Santa Juana, she admitted that those anxieties have been there ever since she first watched the Final Destination films growing up.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana: It hasn't really changed just because, you we grew up watching these ones, like from when we were kids. So I've been suffering from like, anxiety since then....

Juana went on to explain that the mentality of piecing together how things could go wrong in horrible fashion in any given moment is something she kind of experienced while filming the actual movie:

Juana: I did kind of feel a sense of that, like, while we were filming the movie, just because you're in the headspace and always having to point out all of the different things that could get you, I was walking around being like, oh, it could be that. It could be like the ceiling fan over here.

As for Richard Harmon, he was adamantly not scared of Death:

Richard Harmon: [Richard] (nods), I'm Mr. Magoo... I'm Mr. Toad's wild ride. Owen Patrick Joyner: You keep going. You welcome death. You say, Bring it on, baby.

Anna Lore admits that her boyfriend constantly reminds her of the key elements of her character's big scene in the film anytime he sees it in real life:

Anna Lore: I don't want to spoil anything, but there is an element involved in my scene that, like my boyfriend will point out if he sees or I'll take a picture of it, like, if I'm near one text the directors like, oh, so yes, it's ruined something for me...

For Owen Patrick Joyner, the actors explained how the process of actually making some of these deaths come to life really did ease some of his anxieties:

Joyner: I feel like seeing how extensive the kind of process of creating the deaths, really is that kind of took over, kind of, eased some anxiety for me...

Final Destination: Bloodlines Cast Share Some of Their Irrational Fears

From Tripophobia to Small Spiders, and an Oddly Specific Scenario Involving a Shark In a Pool.

On the topic of being scared of Death, The Direct asked the cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines what some of their irrational fears were.

For Kaitlyn Santa Juana, she admitted that the common phobia of Tripophobia is something that definitely affects her:

Kaitlyn Santa Juana: I'm really afraid of tiny, organized holes (Tripophobia). Just seeing a visual of organized little holes freaks me out...

When the topic of arachnophobia came up, Teo Briones noted that it's the small ones that really get to him:

Teo Briones: I don't mind big spiders. Those don't really freak me out. It's the little ones. Is how thin the legs are. It's how they move.

Richard Harmon, however, had the most specific fear, involving a scenario with a shark eating him as he jumps into a swimming pool—a nightmare come to life:

Richard Harmon: A swimming pool—Okay, so you dive off the diving board, and then you go into the pool. There's clearly no shark in the pool. You land in the pool, you open your eyes, Shark right there, mouth, open, eats you. I've been afraid of that since I was a kid. I figured out how it would be plausible... So, there's the pool, yeah, cute little kidney bean shaped pool, right? And then there's a larger pool underground with a great white shark. And then there's a little door that, when you're in the air, a billionaire who has constructed this, because that's how they get their kicks. Opens up the door, the shark comes in.

The video of the interview with the leading family of Final Destination: Bloodlines can be watched below:

Final Destination Star Brec Bassinger on Those Crazy 1950s Sets

"When I First Read the Script, I Was Like, How Are We Gonna Film This?"

The Direct: "Your scenes are all in the 1950s, and you get this really cool Sky View restaurant [set piece where the big intro disaster takes place]. But what's cool about it is [how] they had multiple sets at different varying stages of destruction and whatnot. What was it like going through all of those different versions of the same location?"

Brec Bassinger: Pretty crazy. Like, when I first read the script, I was like, how are we gonna film this? And the first day I got to set, like, just for rehearsals, Adam and Zach, they're so excited, [they're like], we have to go show you the sky view. And it's so massive. Like you, as soon as you step onto the set, you kind of forget you're on a soundstage, because it feels so real, which, as an actor like that's extremely helpful. It takes a whole part of imagination out of it, which is good, makes it easy, not easy, but easier. And as for like, the tilted set, so as after the Sky View breaks in half, like we're filming on actual tilted set, which I've never done anything like that, but once again, like when you're actually, like, hanging there having to, like, try to climb up something, your brain is just like, put into that situation, and a whole part of acting is, like, taken out of it.

The Direct's entire spoiler-free discussion with Bloodlines star Brec Bassinger can be viewed here:

