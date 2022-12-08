First Look at Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte Exciting Characters (Photos)

The Acolyte comes as one of Star Wars' most exciting new series premiering on Disney+, and a new update has offered a glimpse of what to expect.

In November, Disney+ broke its silence by officially unveiling The Acolyte's full cast while also describing the mystery thriller as a series that will explore "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

Lee Jung-Jae and Amandla Stenberg are confirmed to lead The Acolyte's stellar ensemble, with other major stars like Dafne Keen and Manny Jacinto playing pivotal roles.

Now, with production in full swing, the first look at these interesting characters has been unveiled through a round of behind-the-scenes photos.

First Look at Star Wars' The Acolyte Unveiled

Daily Mail UK shared the first look at the main characters of Star Wars' The Acolyte via set photos taken while filming in the United Kingdom, showcasing a fresh look at Lee Jung-Jae and Dafne Keen in costume as their respective characters.

Keen looks stunning in the new photos as she appears to channel the Dark Side though it is unknown if she is an actual Sith Lord (yet):

Lee Jung-Jae appears to be wearing a Jedi wardrobe, indicating that he is part of the Light side of the Force. Will he be seduced by the Dark side? Only time will tell:

Dean-Charles Chapman's unnamed Jedi also takes the spotlight in the new set photos:

A Wookie character, presumably a Jedi too, was also featured in the set photos:

Another Zabrak character, who is of the same species as Darth Maul, was also spotted on the set of The Acolyte:

Will Lee Jung-Jae's Jedi Character Become a Sith?

The Acolyte is set to make Star Wars history as the first Sith-led Disney+ series, with actress Dafne Keen pointing out that it is set "100 years" before the prequels and an "explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi."

Keen's comments indicate that some (or even all) of the Jedi that will be involved in The Acolyte could be seduced by the Dark side, thus showing the slow yet consistent impact of the Sith's influence on the Jedi order.

That said, the confirmation that Lee Jung-Jae is a Jedi in The Acolyte allows the series to tease his potential turn to the Dark side. Set photos also indicate that Keen's character is one of the show's Sith Lords, meaning that she could be the main adversary that the protagonists are trying to investigate.

Moreover, the fact that The Acolyte is filled with Jedi characters allows the series to showcase the downfall of the Jedi Order without the council even knowing it. As a result, the Disney+ series gives viewers a chance to view the prequel trilogy in a whole new light during a rewatch.

The Acolyte has no release date yet for its debut on Disney+.