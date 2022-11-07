First Look at Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte Officially Released, 9 Actors Confirmed

While details have been scarce about The Acolyte in the past months, it seems that Star Wars and Disney+ are boosting anticipation for its future release as they have revealed the very first look at the series, in addition to new information about its cast and story.

Similar to how the Sith works, The Acolyte has been filled with mystery ever since Disney officially announced the project. Still, the upcoming series has been one of the highly anticipated projects under the Star Wars banner since it will mainly explore the rise of the dark side of the Force.

In the past weeks, a key casting update was revealed as Logan and His Dark Materials actress Dafne Keen has reportedly joined The Acolyte in an unknown role. In addition, a potential 2024 release date for the show could be in the cards as filming is set to begin soon.

Now, Disney+ has broken its silence for The Acolyte as exciting new details have been revealed.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals First Look

Disney+ and Star Wars officially revealed new details about The Acolyte, confirming its stellar cast and a special behind-the-scenes look at its production.

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland, who will also direct its pilot episode, can be seen giving instructions to Jung-Jae and Stenberg in this new image:

Disney+

Alongside the previously announced Amandla Stenberg, the upcoming Star Wars series will feature Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Ann Moss (The Matrix).

The cast can be seen below:

Disney+

The Acolyte is described as a mystery thriller that will explore "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

Moreover, its first story details revealed that a former Padawan will reunite with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Lucasfilm also confirmed that production for The Acolyte has begun in the United Kingdom. This is in line with the previous report from Bespin Bulletin that filming began at Shinfield Studios in Berkshire.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kenedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will serve as its executive producers while Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!