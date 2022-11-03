Logan's Dafne Keene Reportedly Joins New Star Wars Disney+ Show

Lucasfilm has reportedly cast Logan actress Dafne Keen in the studio's upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, The Acolyte.

Anticipation may be high for the return of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka's solo series, but Lucasfilm's upcoming slate has more to offer than just familiar faces.

Expected to release on Disney+ in 2024, The Acolyte not only promises to explore the dark side of the Force, but also the High Republic.

Since this period within the Star Wars timeline has never been seen on screen, the list of new stars joining the Lucasfilm family continues to grow, especially now that filming for the series is underway.

Star Wars Casts Logan Actress Dafne Keen

In the latest episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff and John, via Above The Line, insiders Jeff Sneider and John Rocha reported that Logan actress Dafne Keen is set to join the galaxy far, far away.

According to Sneider, "she is wrapping up a deal to join The Acolyte."

Keen will be joined by Amandla Stenberg as the series lead, along with Jodi Smith-Turner and Lee Jung-Jae.

The Acolyte is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!