Hunger Games Actress Reportedly In Talks for Star Wars Disney+ Show

After a year with little to no live-action Star Wars content, 2022 looks to be a different story. In addition to the remainder of The Book of Boba Fett, as well as the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, one of Lucasfilm's most mysterious projects is set to begin production in 2022 - a High Republic Era, Dark Side series, The Acolyte.

Apart from its place in the Star Wars timeline, and the fact that it's being helmed by Leslye Headland, Star Wars fans know very little about this upcoming series. Although, there are rumors, particularly when it comes to who might appear in this story.

Now, just weeks away from the start of 2022, there's new information about who may be cast as the lead of this secretive, Sith-inspired story.

Hunger Games Actress "In Talks" for The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg

First reported by The Illuminerdi and later corroborated by Variety, Lucasfilm is in talks with actress Amandla Stenberg to play the lead character in The Acolyte for Disney+.

In addition to playing Rue in 2012's The Hunger Games, Stenberg has also starred in The Hate U Give and, most recently, the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

The Hunger Games

Due to the secrecy surrounding The Acolyte, very little is known about the role Stenberg is being considered for apart from rumors that her name could be "Aura."

May the Odds Ever Be in the Fans Favor

Star Wars is no stranger to female-led stories. In recent years, fans have seen Rey in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, Jyn Erso in Rogue One, and Rosario Dawson is poised to take the lead in her own series, Ahsoka, in the near future.

However, if Stenberg is cast in The Acolyte, she won't just be one of the youngest women, but also one of the first women of color to lead a Star Wars project. Her character may also be one of the galaxy's most complex stars, particularly if she proves to be a villain or antihero due to the show's Dark Side ties.

The Acolyte's showrunner Leslye Headland is also plunging into new territory due to the fact that fans have never seen Star Wars' High Republic Era in live-action before. In addition to writing a new series, she's also been tasked with world-building.

Now that casting rumors and reports have hit the interwebs, it shouldn't be long until fans finally learn more about this mysterious series and confirmation as to whether The Hunger Games' Stenberg will be one of Lucasfilm's new stars.