D23 Announcements & Schedule | Joker 2 Casts Fourth Actor | Chadwick Boseman Wins MCU Emmy | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease | WB Delays DC Slate | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows |

Ahsoka Disney+: New Ezra Bridger Casting Debunks Aladdin Actor Rumors

Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger
By Nathan Johnson

Ezra Bridger Has Been Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. Esfandi is known for his role in King Richard and he stars in an upcoming film titled The Inspection.

The actor will join Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who will be playing Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, respectively.

Eman Esfandi
Eman Esfandi

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Thor: Love and Thunder Almost Included Cameo From Jesus Christ (Seriously)
New Captain America 4 Logo Officially Revealed (Photo)
Disney Reveals New Logo for Daredevil: Born Again Reboot
First Look at Indiana Jones 5 Revealed by Disney (Photos)

TRENDING

D23 Expo: Exact TIME of Marvel & Star Wars’ Major Panels In 2022
First Look at She-Hulk’s 6-Foot-5 On-Set Actress Behind-the-Scenes (Photos)
D23 Expo 2022: Marvel & Star Wars Major Announcements & Schedule
Watch: 1 Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Has Marvel Fans Upset
Thor 5: Taika Waititi Reveals Wild Story Pitch for Next Marvel Movie