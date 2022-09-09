Ahsoka Disney+: New Ezra Bridger Casting Debunks Aladdin Actor Rumors

Ezra Bridger Has Been Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. Esfandi is known for his role in King Richard and he stars in an upcoming film titled The Inspection.

The actor will join Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who will be playing Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, respectively.

Eman Esfandi

