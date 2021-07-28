Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Celebrates Thrawn & Ezra Casting Rumor on Social Media

The release window for Star Wars: Ahsoka remains unknown, but there's been significant movement on the pre-production front.

Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson will return in a new live-action adventure following the adventures of Ahsoka Tano. When fans last saw her, the former Jedi was on the hunt for a formidable adversary last seen in Star Wars Rebels - Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The implication was clear. Ahsoka is fulfilling her promise to find her lost friend, Ezra Bridger, and Thrawn was the last man he was spotted with. Rumors in past months have suggested that Ahsoka will be taking the place of the previously conceived animated sequel to Rebels, which has since been reworked into the live-action show. Word in the local watering hole is that Dave Filoni is well into the process, and it shouldn't be long until the series is underway.

Who will be playing the characters in question is just as important as how they'll be involved. It was previously reported that Mena Massoud had been cast to play Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka, and news has since surfaced that Lars Mikkelsen will return to the role of Thrawn for a crack at live-action. While there has been no official word on the castings, the star of the show has offered her thoughts on what's to come...

ROSARIO DAWSON SHARES EXCITEMENT FOR RUMORED AHSOKA CO-STARS

On her Instagram story, actress Rosario Dawson has shared a post celebrating the rumored castings of Mena Massoud and Lars Mikkelsen for Ahsoka as Ezra Bridger and Thrawn, respectively. An image of the post can be seen below:

CASTINGS CONFIRMED?

Social media posts by performers are by no means official announcements, but Rosario Dawson has a bit of a rebellious streak when it comes to Star Wars.

When word first broke that the actress would be bringing Ahsoka to life in The Mandalorian Season 2, Dawson was quoted as saying "I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point,” unintentionally letting the lothcat out of the bag about her casting.

This Instagram post seems to be a continuation of her revelatory trend. Enough reputable sources have reported on the castings of Massoud and Mikkelsen to suggest that things are as good as a done deal, but Lucasfilm is known for keeping their cards close to the vest when it comes to news regarding live-action projects. With Dawson commenting on the castings, things have escalated to a point beyond being rumors.

So the next big question is when the castings will become official, and if a production start and result date will accompany them. With The Mandalorian Season 3 now widely being reported as in the midst of production, it's conceivable that cameras could begin rolling for Ahsoka before year's end - in which case, the event series could be ready for streaming in late 2022.

The future is bright for Star Wars on Disney+, and Ahsoka is a large part of it. The Mandalorian kicked off a journey that expanded the live-action universe in significant ways, and Rosario Dawson will lead the fray in taking things to the next level, hopefully with Massoud and Mikkelsen at her side.