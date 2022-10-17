Disney+ Reveals Short Runtimes for Next Star Wars Show, Tales of the Jedi

Back at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Lucasfilm announced the existence of Tales of the Jedi, a collection of six shorts. Half of them are set to focus on Ahsoka, while another three will follow Count Dooku.

Each episode weaves a tale during a different time in either of their lives. For example, Ahsoka's three installments will follow her as a young child, her time training under Anakin Skywalker, and finally, her run-in with a fateful Inquisitor.

Recently it was revealed that the series would debut towards the end of October on the 26th, which also happens to be just over a week away.

Ahead of its debut, the length of each episode has been revealed, and they live up to their "short" name.

How Long Is Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?

The length of all six installments of the upcoming Star Wars animated series Tales of the Jedi has now been revealed by Disney.

The runtimes are as follows:

Episode 1: 17 minutes

Episode 2: 14 minutes

Episode 3: 13 minutes

Episode 4: 15 minutes

Episode 5: 10 minutes

Episode 6: 14 minutes

Disney has officially described these six new stories as "shorts," calling the new series an anthology show.

Previously, Star Wars: Visions was previously referred to as "shorts," yet many of its episodes (averaging about 18 minutes each) were longer than some of the above installments of Tales of the Jedi.

What's Next for Star Wars?

In just over a week, fans will be able to get their own eyes on the series themselves and watch some more animated Star Wars content.

As exciting as Andor has been for fans, many are missing the animated side of the world. With The Bad Batch previously delayed until 2023, it's been quite some time since there's been any animation from a galaxy far, far away.

It'll also be great due to these new stories being written by Dave Filoni, a fan-favorite Star Wars storyteller, who also happens to be writing and directing the upcoming live-action Ahsoka series.

Tales of the Jedi is set to hit Disney+ on October 26, with all six installments launching at once.