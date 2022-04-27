Star Wars Accidentally Confirms New Jedi Animated Anthology Show

Star Wars has plenty of projects lined up in the next few years, and one of them is a rumored show revolving around the Jedi. The unannounced series is reportedly entitled Tales of the Jedi, but details surrounding this new Lucasfilm outing are still shrouded in secrecy. This topic only emerged due to a leaked crew gift from the studio that sports its logo.

As a result, speculation became rampant on how Tales of the Jedi would be connected to the wider Star Wars universe or if other notable Jedi Knights or Jedi Masters would show up. Some have also speculated that this show will be announced during Star Wars Celebration.

As the Star Wars event inches closer, a key detail about the highly-speculated series has emerged.

Jedi Animated Anthology Series Coming Soon

Lucasfilm's Star Wars Celebration website, via Reddit user u/RyanPW96, mistakenly announced that Tales of the Jedi will be an animated anthology series of shorts ahead of its special panel at the Galaxy Stage on Saturday, May 28:

"Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages“Tales of the Jedi” animated anthology shorts. Hosted by Amy Ratcliffe with special guest Dave Filoni."

Only a few weeks ago, rumors about the special panel of the unannounced project began to emerge. It was even speculated that Cal Kestis from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game could make an appearance.

It's likely that Lucasfilm wanted to wait until the panel itself to announce this show, considering that this is an unceremonious way to announce a new series.

Update: Lucasfilm confirmed the Tales of the Jedi panel on the official Star Wars website.

Lucasfilm's Announcement Blunder

While it's unfortunate that the Tales of the Jedi announcement was spoiled early, it still presents an endless amount of interesting possibilities, especially considering that Clone Wars and Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni is involved.

The fact that it will be an animated anthology series means that the episodes will not be connected to one another. However, this could also mean that Tales of the Jedi could explore Jedi Knights even during the High Republic era.

An animated show also means that Tales of the Jedi could use any Jedi that they like, such as Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker to Daisy Ridley's Rey. Given that Cal Kestis is also rumored to be involved, the Fallen Order protagonist could also appear.

Whatever the case, more details will be unveiled during Star Wars Celebration on May 28.