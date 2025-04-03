Thunderbolts’ AMC Popcorn Bucket Is Not A Bucket, It’s A Limousine (Yes Really)

AMC's tie-in Thunderbolts* popcorn bucket takes the form of Alexei Shostakov's shabby, worn-down limousine.

They may not be the Avengers, but this May, the ragtag Thunderbolts team will be humanity's best hope (as long as they can get their act together) in their self-titled movie.

AMC's Thunderbolts* Popcorn Bucket Revealed

Marvel Studios

AMC took to Instagram to officially reveal its Thunderbolts* exclusive limousine popcorn bucket.

Moviegoers can scoop their freshly salted and buttered popcorn out of the roof of Alexei Shostakov's (aka The Red Guardian) bucket of bolts, as seen in a key sequence from various Thunderbolts trailers.

AMC

The vehicle is totaled in the film when a ticked-off Bucky Barnes pursues the team. The former Winter Soldier (wielding the same weapon he used in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier) fires a shot at the limo and sends it flying.

Thankfully, theater attendees will not have to go through all that trouble. Instead, they can pick up this popcorn vessel before seeing Thunderbolts* at physical AMC locations starting Thursday, May 1.

Is More Thunderbolts* Tie-In Merch on the Way?

Marvel Studios

With AMC's official popcorn now shown, one may wonder if any more Thunderbolts* merchandise will be made available in the coming months. Well, the answer is a resounding yes!

Other theater chains will offer brand-new collectibles to celebrate the theatrical release of the MCU film. Cinemark's offerings even include a miniature Red Guardian helmet atop a beverage cup.

But theater chains are not the only horses in this race. Hasbro will put a quartet of Thunderbolts* Marvel Legends action figures up for pre-order in early May.

Sold in a pair of two-packs, the Legends lineup consists of Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostafov in one pack and John Walker with the dangerously off-kilter Sentry in the other.

Funko will also get in on the action with several new Pop! Vinyl figurines. The bobble-headed roster includes Bucky, Yelena, Walker, Alexei, and Sentry. Curiously, both Hasbro and Funko omitted Ava Starr, aka Ghost, and Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster, from their product assortments.

Adding insult to injury, Taskmaster has also been largely absent from the Thunderbolts* marketing campaign, which could spell trouble for the imitative assassin.

Fans can likely also look toward Marvel staple licensee Hot Toys to capitalize on the Thunderbolts* hype. Still, the Hong Kong-based high-end collectibles company has not announced anything new for the film.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hits theaters on Friday, May 2.