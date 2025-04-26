Marvel Reveals 3 Movies to Watch Before Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios shared three major MCU movies fans should revisit before Thunderbolts* makes its theatrical debut.

On the back of excellent reviews from critics and fans, Thunderbolts* is set to make its way to theaters as the last film of the MCU's Phase 5 slate. In lieu of an Avengers sequel, this will be the Multiverse Saga's latest team-up film, uniting a crew of misfit/outcast antiheroes to fight a world-threatening new enemy.

Not only does this movie bring a unique cast together, but it also assembles heroes and villains who all come from various corners of the MCU's history. Featuring newcomers and seasoned veterans, leading to the end of Phase 5, they all have intriguing plotlines explored in past movies and Disney+ series.

What MCU Movies Should You Watch Before Thunderbolts*' Release?

Marvel Studios shared a new 35-second promo for Thunderbolts* that recapped three notable MCU movies and two key Disney+ shows featuring the movie's main characters.

Excited to see the Thunderbolts* in theaters? Revisit their MCU moments while you wait

Included was material from Thunderbolts* and short clips from past MCU entries:

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

The past MCU movie that arguably ties most heavily into Thunderbolts* is 2021's Black Widow, the first movie released under the Multiverse Saga banner. At least two of that film's leading characters are confirmed to play huge roles in the new film: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian.

Black Widow featured Yelena and Red Guardian as they reentered Natasha Romanoff's life, helping her take down Dreykov and the Red Room. While they all went their separate ways by the end of the movie, the family bonds between the two Thunderbolts* stars were rekindled as their paths crossed again.

Combined with the post-credits scene featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Black Widow's connections to Thunderbolts* are deeper than most past MCU entries. This is especially true with Yelena's headlining role, continuing her story seamlessly from Phase 4's first movie.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Boasting tangible connections to the last Phase 5 movie is 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier from Phase 2. While specific story threads do not necessarily flow between the films, Sebastian Stan's James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes plays a pivotal role in both.

In Captain America 2, Bucky was depicted as the film's secondary antagonist after Hydra brought him back from the brink of death and turned him into an assassin. This led to the evil organization's downfall, which had major ramifications across the entire landscape of the MCU as SHIELD was simultaneously dismantled.

Since that time, Bucky was freed from the Hydra brainwashing and has worked to rebuild his life, even becoming a U.S. Senator as of Captain America: Brave New World. However, the Star-Spangled Avenger's second film was the first to show him in his current state, complete with a metal arm that will soon come in handy.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios

Similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp only features one core connection to Thunderbolts (that fans know of). That comes through via Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr, better known to fans as the villainous Ghost.

In her introduction to the MCU, the former SHIELD agent turned dark after an accident with Quantum energy left her with phasing abilities, but it also slowly killed her. In an attempt to cure her ailment, Ghost went after Janet Van Dyne in the Quantum Realm, which ended with Janet using her powers to seemingly fix Ava.

John-Kamen recently explained the ties between her two appearances, noting that she will have a new level of control over her powers after her encounter with Janet. While her specific storyline is still a mystery, she is expected to be an important piece of the Thunderbolts' roster.

TV Shows to Watch Before Thunderbolts

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studio

One of two Disney+ shows included in Marvel's video was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second Disney+ show (and overall release) in Phase 4. Alongside Anthony Mackie' Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan played a co-leading role in this show following his efforts in the Infinity Saga.

Taking place about a year after Avengers: Endgame in the MCU timeline, this series showed Bucky finding his true self again and working with Sam to fight the Flag Smashers. Fans also saw flashbacks to him being freed from the Winter Soldier programming in Wakanda before finding his place as a hero once again.

Additionally, this show introduced fans to Wyatt Russell's John Walker (who eventually becomes U.S. Agent) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who joined forces for the first time here. Thunderbolts* will be Russell's first appearance since then, with his and Val's relationship sure to be something fans watch out for.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios

While Hawkeye largely centered on Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, the last four episodes will have a key impact on Thunderbolts*. This is due to Yelena Belova's reintroduction to the MCU in the show, following up on her efforts in Black Widow.

Along with showing Yelena's experience with Thanos' Snap, Hawkeye showed her going after Clint Barton as an assignment while working for Val. Louis-Dreyfus' shady figure led Yelena to believe Clint was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death, but Clint revealed the truth in an epic final battle at Rockefeller Center.

Hawkeye marked Yelena's last live-action MCU appearance prior to Thunderbolts*, meaning she is sure to be out for some kind of revenge on Val. Following an epic opening sequence Marvel has already released, her return is sure to be emotionally-charged as she looks for her place in the world after Nat's death.

Thunderbolts* will debut in theaters on Friday, May 2.