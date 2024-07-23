Deadpool & Wolverine fans have two more popcorn bucket options to look forward to purchasing at the theater.

Popcorn buckets have been all the rage in 2024, starting with Dune: Part Two's sandworm-inspired collectible bucket and only growing in popularity with each new movie release.

Deadpool & Wolverine took that inspiration and ran with it when star Ryan Reynolds teased that fans had not seen anything yet, saying, "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket."

Two New Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets Revealed

AMC Theaters revealed designs for two new collectible popcorn buckets inspired by 2 Deadpool Corps members from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

This comes after Ryan Reynolds revealed the first official Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket design in March, which emulates the mouth and cowl of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

AMC

The first new design takes inspiration from Headpool, one of the brand-new Deadpool Variants debuting in the threequel.

Displayed on a stand, fans get to eat popcorn out of a bony head clothed in a half-disheveled Deadpool mask and wearing a propeller hat. The bucket is available for $39.99 at AMC theaters and can be seen below:

AMC Theaters

Per X (formerly Twitter) user @MarvelThaiFan, these buckets are now starting to pop up worldwide, including the picture below taken from Thailand:

AMC

The other design (per @cineworld) embraces another new Deadpool Variant, Babypool, who sits in a theater seat with his arms up and a pacifier in his mouth. He even has two baby bottles filled with milk in the cupholders next to him:

Cineworld

The pricing for the Babypool bucket has yet to be revealed and this popcorn bucket is exclusive to Cineworld theaters.

These buckets are expected to be made available with Deadpool & Wolverine's theatrical release.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into theaters on Friday, July 26.

