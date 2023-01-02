DC Celebrates 2023 New Year's With Shazam 2 Teaser

Shazam! Fury of the Gods received a new teaser during DC Japan's New Year's celebrations.

After years of production and a number of delays, Shazam 2 is finally on the horizon for DC Studios.

The Shazam! sequel will see the entire Shazam family back in the saddle, this time to take on the daughters of Atlas (played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler). With all the changes coming to the DC Universe (DCU), there have been plenty of questions about Shazam's place in the next phase of the franchise.

However, the upcoming sequel is still moving ahead, and fans got a brief new look at the super-powered epic to ring in 2023.

Ringing in the New Year With Shazam

DC

A new, albeit brief, teaser for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been released online to help ring in the turning of the calendar from 2022 to 2023.

Posted on DC Japan's official Twitter account, the 40-second promo sees Zachary Levi's Shazam wishing "all of [his] Japanese friends a very happy and healthy New Year."

The DC teenager-turned-superhero then goes on to tell fans "remember, there's a superhero inside all of us" before throwing to a collection of clips from the upcoming film.

The Shazam 2 footage shown is made up of scenes cut together from the movie's trailer, with looks at the Shazam family, the sequels trio of godly villains, and even Billy Batson/Shazam taking on a dragon.

The full teaser can be seen below:

What Is Next on the Shazam 2 Marketing Cycle?

As Shazam 2's March release date fast approaches, this is only just the beginning of a wider promotional tour for the DC blockbuster.

So far, fans have only gotten one trailer for Fury of the Gods, coming all the back at San Diego Comic-Con. It has been a long time since audiences got any real new glimpses at the super-powered epic.

However, as the calendar rolls over from 2022 to 2023, it seems the promotional push is officially on for the film. This small teaser is most definitely the beginning of a full-on marketing blast for Shazam 2, which must mean another official has to be looming on the horizon for the movie.

Perhaps like Marvel is about to do with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a second Fury of the Gods trailer will be debuted as a part of one of the major sporting events hitting TV sets across America in the next few weeks.

Whether it is the college football post-season or the upcoming NFL playoffs, there will be ample opportunity to debut a major trailer such as this with plenty of eyeballs glued to their TV screens.

This simple New Year's tweet from DC Japan has to be an indicator of something bigger on the way and the official turning of the keys on Fury of the Gods' marketing machine.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to theaters worldwide on March 17.