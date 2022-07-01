Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Reveals Best Look Yet at Devilish Main Villain (Photos)

DC's forthcoming superhero movie Black Adam sees Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson play the title character. Adam is a superpowered being who possesses abilities similar to those of Superman and Shazam, but he doesn't exactly use his powers for absolute good. He's more typically portrayed as as someone with good intentions but destructive execution.

The film doesn't hit theaters until late fall, but that hasn't halted the marketing machine. Merchandise and footage have begun to trickle out in dribs and drabs. A trailer was released showcasing Johnson's title hero, and Funko also previewed their offerings for Black Adam in its Pop! Vinyl line of bobbleheads.

Now, it would seem that McFarlane toys boarded the hype train with new items based on the movie.

McFarlane Toys Reveals Sabbac Figure & More

As part of its DC Multiverse line of 7-inch scale action figures, McFarlane Toys (run by comic industry veteran Todd McFarlane), has shown off several new Black Adam toys, including one of the film's villains, Sabbac.

Actor Marwan Kenzari's Sabbac can be seen in all his demonic glory.

The figure comes with a display base and a collectible biography card.

Sabbac features all-new sculpting and can be pre-ordered here.

Up next, there's a caped and hooded Black Adam, who looks ready to cause some trouble. The figure features an accurate likeness to Dwayne Johnson. Pre-order here.

There's also another figure of Adam without the hood and some added lightning effects pieces. Pre-order here.

The figure of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman features an impressive set of wings. He also comes packed with his classic mace weapon. Pre-order here.

Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone comes with a plastic effect piece that looks like a whirlwind, which is meant to represent the character's superpowers. Pre-order here.

The powerful magic user Doctor Fate also receives an authentic looking action figure from McFarlane Toys. It doesn't come with an alternate, swappable head with Pierce Brosnan's likeness. Pre-order here.

Next, there's Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher in his colorful red and blue suit. Pre-order here.

And what's better than one Atom Smasher? Two Atom Smashers. This second one is much taller than the other figures in the wave to reflect the character's size-changing superpowers. Pre-order here.

A Solid Collection of Black Adam Toys

McFarlane Toys really has just about covered all the major players in Black Adam, barring any surprise appearances or cameos in the movie.

The figures look accurate to their on-screen counterparts as well. Sometimes, in an effort to get movie-based figures out on store shelves in time for the film's release, toy companies are forced to use concept art of various characters to expedite the process. This can cause inaccuracies in the sculpting and paintwork of the finished product. Thankfully, though, these Black Adam figures appear to be spot-on.

These offerings join a line of toys that has done its best to incorporate a lot of unique character designs, often based upon specific comic runs or drawings by well-known DC artists. Obviously, McFarlane does also produce figures based on DC's live-action properties as well, just not with the same frequency as the comic stuff.

DC and Warner Bros.' Black Adam is slated to hit theaters on October 21.