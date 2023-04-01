Ben Affleck Shares His Brief Review of The Flash Movie

Batman actor Ben Affleck expressed his opinion on the forthcoming Ezra Miller-led movie, The Flash.

The Flash seems to have a lot going for it as well as a lot working against it. On the positive side, the trailer for the film was well-received, and DC Studios CEO James Gunn also heaped praise upon it.

However, the motion picture also stars embattled actor Ezra Miller, who racked up quite their fair share of controversy last year.

DC and Warner Bros. (WB) need a win, especially after the disastrously low box office earnings of its two most recent superhero flicks, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Now, The Flash co-star Ben Affleck might have some good news to offer.

Ben Affleck Praises The Flash

DC

During a guest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Ben Affleck stated WB’s upcoming The Flash film, simply put, is "good:"

“You know what? That movie’s good.”

Affleck expanded on that comment, offering an exciting tease regarding Batman’s appearance in the movie.

“That movie’s really good. They made a good movie. And it’s my best shit I’ve done as Batman.”

Previously, the actor remarked that his work on The Flash was his favorite that he’s done while playing the Caped Crusader:

“I have never said this – this is hot off the presses – but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie.”

He then added that, among other things, the experience was “really fun And really, really satisfying.”

“I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting – different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow – I think I have finally figured it out’.”

Ben Affleck seems like the type who doesn’t like to sugarcoat his opinions, so if he says that The Flash is a good movie, then it likely is.

Couple this with the fact that James Gunn has gone on record saying The Flash is one of the best superhero movies he’s ever seen, and fans should be in for quite a ride.

It’s also an important cinematic outing for WB, as the film is poised to partially reset the live-action DC Universe and enable Gunn and Peter Safran’s new, revamped vision for the franchise to be fully realized.

It’s also rather exciting that Affleck continues to be so satisfied with his role as Batman in the movie. Affleck arguably never 100% hit his stride as the character, so his performance in The Flash could be a game-changer, albeit a brief one.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16.