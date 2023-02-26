The Flash Movie Reveals Best Look at Supergirl In New Footage

Sasha Calle's Supergirl will be one of the biggest new character reveals coming in this year's The Flash, and fans are just starting to get the best look yet at the DCU newcomer.

Kara Zor-El will finally make her big screen debut alongside Ezra Miller's Barry Allen and multiple versions of Batman, taking to the skies and showing off her incredible Kryptonian powers. Her introduction marks the heroine's first full appearance in the DCU before Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow reenvisions the character for James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

During Warner Bros.' trailer for The Flash from Super Bowl LVII, fans got their first look at Calle's heroine in action, showing off her heat vision and flying up to meet Michael Shannon's General Zod.

But with only a few months until the Scarlet Speedster's solo movie hits theaters, footage featuring Supergirl is sure to be scarce in order to keep the excitement going for her debut.

Best Look Yet at Sasha Calle's Supergirl

A new TV spot for The Flash provided the best look fans have gotten thus far of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, who will make her DCU debut in this movie.

In the shot, Supergirl is seen floating in the air above some kind of castle with her eyes closed and some of her hair in her face.

Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller's Barry Allen can also be seen standing on the roof of the building looking up at Supergirl in this shot.

Warner Bros.

This comes as the second full look at the Woman of Steel after she first debuted in the Super Bowl trailer for The Flash, flying through the air next to Barry Allen and his Multiversal doppelganger.

Warner Bros.

The other Barry is seen taking a video of her flying while the main Barry asks what his counterpart is doing.

The full spot can be seen below:

Supergirl Shines in Flash Promo Material

With Supergirl taking on a smaller role in the promotional material for The Flash, this shot gives fans a taste of what to look forward to with her suit and her character. This also comes shortly after she first appeared in official merchandising for the epic solo movie, making her a highly-anticipated plot thread to keep an eye on moving forward.

Thus far, Sasha Calle has only had a couple of lines of dialogue in the trailers that have been released in recent weeks, although her costume had previously been showcased in behind-the-scenes photos from the set during shooting.

But with plenty of time still remaining until the new film debuts on the big screen, Calle will have plenty of other opportunities to take the spotlight as a hero before the entire story changes in the coming years.

The Flash will debut in theaters on June 16.