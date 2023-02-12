First Look at Supergirl's Live-Action DCEU Debut Released (Photos)

By Sam Hargrave Posted:

The first trailer for The Flash offered the best look yet at Sasha Calle's Supergirl in the upcoming DCU blockbuster.

As The Flash kickstarts a brand-new "reset" of the DC universe, it will be doing so with a fresh iteration of the Justice League in hand. It will be doing so with heroes both new and old, with Sasha Calle's Supergirl among the DCU newcomers.

The Girl of Steel's DCU introduction comes on the heels of the announcement of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from James Gunn's DC Studios. Although it remains unclear if the sci-fi movie will star Calle or another actress.

DC Reveals The Flash's New Supergirl

DC released the debut trailer for The Flash and it offers the first proper look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl in action. The Girl of Steel can be seen flying, blasting her heat vision, and even taking on Michael Shannon's Man of Steel villain Zod.

On top of indicating that this new Supergirl comes from the same universe as Michael Keaton's Batman, Calle's hero confirmed her name to be Kara - presumably Kent - shutting down fan theories that she would play another version of the female Kryptonian hero. 

Supergirl appears to have taken Superman's role from the original Flashpoint storyline in which the depowered Kryptoniain was held captive by the US government and de-powered using red sun radiation.

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

