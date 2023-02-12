The Flash Movie Trailer: Exact TIME of Release Confirmed by DC

With mere hours before the first trailer for The Flash debuts as a part of Super Bowl LVII, the exact timing of its release has been revealed.

Ezra Miller's DC Universe (DCU) blockbuster has only just kicked off its marketing campaign, as the superhero epic barrels towards its June 16, release date.

The film has been buried in controversy, as its star remains embattled in legal troubles, but that has not stopped DC Studios from going forward with the film.

Promotion for the movie began in earnest this past week with an official poster being revealed, and the tease of a trailer coming during Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philidelphia Eagles. Fans know a trailer is on the way and how long it is, but when it will exactly be made public has remained a mystery.

New The Flash Trailer Time During Super Bowl

DC

A new listing from DC has revealed the exact time when the first trailer for The Flash will be released.

According to a new post on the official DC Instagram page, fans can expect the Flash teaser to hit the web at 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 12.

This timing is in line with a previous report from Heroic Hollywood that said a short preview for the DC blockbuster would be released sometime around the kickoff of the Super Bowl.

The report also mentioned that after the trailer's initial debut, a TV spot for The Flash would air on the actual Super Bowl's FOX broadcast sometime toward the end of the first quarter, which will likely be at some between 7:00 pm ET and 7:20 pm ET.

What to Expect In The Flash Movie's Trailer

After getting its first look more than two years ago, it will be exciting to finally see The Flash thrust into the spotlight yet again.

With the DC film having gone through so many changes since its DC Fandome 2021 trailer, it will be interesting to see just what Warner Bros. (WB) chooses to show off in this re-reveal of sorts.

Of course, Micheal Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash are a given, but what about Sasha Calle's Supergirl or even Ben Affleck's Dark Knight? After so long behind the curtain, it is hard to tell just what WB will want to show off in this movie's first real big moment in the sun.

And it will not be the only trailer shown off at this year's big game.

Fans can expect sneak peeks at a few other major blockbusters coming in the next few months. Marvel will also be at the big game, rolling out looks at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and (potentially) The Marvels.

Also on the docket will be glimpses of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Little Mermaid, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

All of this and more can be expected sometime during Super Bowl LVII which kicks off live from Phoenix, Arizona at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Sunday, February 12.