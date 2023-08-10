Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released in theaters worldwide on June 30, but when will it hit streaming on Disney+?

Harrison Ford returned to the franchise for a fifth and presumably final film as the witty, whip-wielding professor of archaeology, with Indiana Jones 5 being the first Indy film produced since Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012.

It has grossed almost $171 domestically to date, significantly less than Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's $317.1 haul.

Disney's Streaming Shift in 2023

Disney

In 2023, Disney has begun to extend its theatrical window for its film releases.

Here's a look at some of Disney's 2022 theatrical windows before hitting Disney+:

This ramping-up period has transferred into this year, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 each had a 89-day window.

In a recent announcement, Disney confirmed that Little Mermaid will be heading to Disney+ on September 6, 103 after hitting theaters.

Despite not having an official streaming day on the company's marquee service, Pixar's Elemental (a sneaky box office hit) probably won't become available on Disney+ until late September.

So what does that mean for Indiana Jones 5?

When Will Indiana Jones Hit Disney+?

Dial of Destiny will soon be joining all other Indiana Jones films on Disney+.

Following a June 30 release date, its turnaround time from theaters to streaming was never going to be quick.

With a reported budget of $300 million, Indiana Jones 5's $370 million worldwide box office gross is a massive letdown for Lucasfilm.

Considering that investment, there's still some motivation to keep it in theaters for as long as possible before moving on to digital release, physical copies, and streaming on Disney+.

Following the pattern, Indiana Jones may follow Little Mermaid's 103-day path to the streamer. That will make a realistic prediction for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to hit Disney+ on October 11.

However, Disney's plan for releasing its theatrical films on Disney+ may get a little dicey. Haunted Mansion, released about a month after Indy 5, will reportedly have a shorter window, heading to the streamer sometime between September 11 and October 26.

There's a possibility that fans will have to wait even longer before Dial of Destiny hits Disney+; other studios like Universal waited 120 days to put its hit film The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock.

This would put Indiana Jones 5 at a Disney+ streaming date of roughly October 25, just under 120 days from hitting theaters, but sticking to the Wednesday release day that Disney has made common.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny currently playing in theaters.