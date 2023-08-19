Indiana Jones 5 Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Official)

The date on which Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will arrive on digital was confirmed, and it’s coming in hot.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marked the final time that Harrison Ford donned the iconic fedora and leather jacket and chased after some mysterious, ancient artifact.

The movie ended up bombing at the worldwide box office, pulling in less than $380 million globally, a measly total considering its sky-high reported budget of $294 million.

When to Watch Indiana Jones 5 Online

Disney

Disney announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit digital video stores on Tuesday, August 29; fans will be able to watch the movie in the comfort of their own homes imminently by purchasing it on the likes of Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV, etc.

This might come as a small surprise for some given that Dial of Destiny is still playing in theaters and came out less than two months ago on June 30.

Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping to squeeze every last cent out of the movie by making it available through digital retailers and striking while the iron is still fairly warm.

Could Indiana Jones 5’s Disney+ Release Soon Follow?

With Dial of Destiny being purchasable at the end of August on digital VOD, when will the sequel come to Disney+? Presently, the streamer hasn’t given an official date for Indiana Jones 5 on its platform.

During the pandemic, Disney+ was swift to make movies available for streaming shortly after or sometimes concurrently with theatrical premieres. But this practice has gradually passed.

For reference, 2022’s Lightyear, another box office bomb, came to Disney+ just 47 days after releasing in cinemas. Then Thor: Love and Thunder extended things by hitting the service 62 days post-theatrical debut. Additionally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more or less returned to the pre-pandemic standard by waiting 82 days till Disney+ availability.

With all that in mind, it does seem quite possible that Dial of Destiny will get added to Disney+ sometime in early to mid October, realistically.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently playing in theaters.