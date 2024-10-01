In yet another surprising content purge, Disney+ has removed four hugely popular Lucasfilm movies.

Disney+ is home to the entire Star Wars galaxy and, in May 2023, also became home to the Indiana Jones franchise.

This came as the studio prepared to release The Dial of Destiny over the summer before bringing it to Disney+ in time for the holidays.

Disney Plus Drops Indiana Jones

Disney

Having not announced the shock move in advance, Disney+ removed the first four Indiana Jones movies from the streamer on Tuesday, October 1.

The four titles removed from the service can be seen below:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Despite the removal of the four Lucasfilm classics, 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny remains available for viewing on Disney+.

The fifth Indiana Jones flick was likely able to survive the purge as, unlike the previous four installments, it was distributed by Disney from the beginning.

With the removal of the four Steven Spielberg-directed movies, Disney+ has also taken away the Indiana Jones collection which was home to the franchise.

This is far from the first major removal to fall on Disney+, having even taken away Willow (an original series developed for the service) in 2023.

Why Did Disney+ Remove 4 Indiana Jones Movies

Exactly why Disney+ removed the four hugely popular Indiana Jones flicks, especially with no warning, remains unconfirmed.

The original four Indiana Jones movies were distributed by Paramount Pictures and only arrived on Disney+ in 2023, just in time for The Dial of Destiny.

Due to the timing of the release, it's likely Disney sought a deal to lease the Indiana Jones streaming rights ahead of the release to capitalize on the added buzz around the prior installments brought by the new release.

The four movies arrived on Disney+ on May 31, 2023, around 16 months ago, which was likely the term of the agreement with Paramount Pictures.

Luckily, fans of The Dial of Destiny shouldn't fear as, since the movie was distributed by Disney long after its acquisition of Lucasfilm, the House of Mouse holds the distribution rights and it should remain available indefinitely.

At the time of writing, a new streaming home has yet to be announced for the first four Indiana Jones movies. Those looking to enjoy the adventuring blockbusters will be limited to digital and physical purchases until a streamer acquires the rights.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny remains available for streaming on DIsney+.