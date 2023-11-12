Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally headed to Disney+, where it will make its streaming debut.

Becoming the lowest-rated Indiana Jones movie on Rotten Tomatoes while landing right in the middle of the pack for the franchise at the box office, Indiana Jones 5 did its best to send Harrison Ford's hero off the best it could.

Unfortunately, due to its massive production budget of nearly $300 million, its $382 million box office haul brought some huge losses for Disney financially, even though many fans reacted favorably to Dr. Henry Jones' final big-screen outing.

When Will Indiana Jones 5 Release on Disney+?

Disney

The official Indiana Jones X (formerly Twitter) page shared a 30-second trailer confirming that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, December 1.

This marks a 154-day gap between Indiana Jones 5's theatrical debut date and its streaming debut date, with Disney allowing the film to run for more than five full months in theaters.

It also comes just over two months after the film became available for online purchase, which came on August 29.

Additionally, a supplemental documentary called Timeless Heroes will arrive on Disney+ alongside Indiana Jones 5 on the same day, highlighting the creation and development of Harrison Ford's legendary cinematic hero.

The documentary features interviews with Ford along with original trilogy director Steven Spielberg, former Lucasfilm head George Lucas, current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold, and more:

"'Timeless Heroes,' directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic 'Indiana Jones' franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films. It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark..."

Will Indiana Jones 5 Succeed on Disney+?

With Indiana Jones 5 confirmed to be the final movie in Harrison Ford's iconic franchise, Disney+ could get a boost in viewership with all five movies now set to be available to watch as of December.

And with the sequel being viewed by 474,000 families over its first five days available for purchase via VOD (within a few thousand of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) odds are high that Disney+ subscribers will be inclined to play it again from the comfort of home.

The big question will be just how many views it will garner on its streaming release, particularly with it being the longest movie in the franchise at 2 hours and 34 minutes in runtime.

And with rumors hinting that Lucasfilm may not want to move forward with new movies and shows outside of Star Wars, this will potentially be fans' only opportunity to dive into the Indiana Jones story for some time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 1.